Demandbase Announces Q1 Wins with DocuSign, IBM, Unisys & More

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company that helps B2B organizations hit their revenue goals, today shares the addition of new marquee customers in Q1 and applauds its customers' recent successes. This quarter, the company has seen growth with contract renewals and/or expansions with many of its most noteworthy customers, including DocuSign and Unisys , and welcomes new customers aboard, including LightEdge Solutions , Vaimo , and PlainID .

Demandbase is also thrilled to highlight its customers' achievements in transforming their go-to-market strategies.

IBM ran successful US Open campaign using Demandbase data and personalization

IBM recently created a website experience around their sponsorship of the US Open and used Demandbase data to identify new accounts visiting the page. As a result, they identified 3X the number of accounts compared to the previous year and 2X their top accounts, for whom they were able to deliver personalized experiences. Given its success, IBM is planning to replicate the campaign when they work on future key events like the GRAMMYs, Masters, Wimbledon, and others.

"Demandbase adds value to our client engagements by giving us the account insights we need to personalize those experiences," said Sophia Agustina, global demand strategy, Cross-IBM.

Once they identified their top accounts who visited the US Open website, they sent that data to sales to take action on, along with the recommended follow-up. Their CMO, IBM Consulting, Karen Feldman added, "These account insights are invaluable – knowing what our clients are looking for and being able to proactively tailor and personalize their experience is a true win-win for both our clients and IBM." ( Read full case study .)

Accela drives reach and pipeline with Demandbase account intelligence

Fueled by insights gleaned from Demandbase data, Accela increased their target account reach by 74%, increased registrations and webinar attendance, and generated 15% of their pipeline in less than 12 months. After a month's-long search and in-depth data analysis, Accela selected Demandbase because of the strength and accuracy of its data.

"Demandbase is pivotal to informing our sales team where to prospect next and source new pipeline," confided Steffanie Zazulak, sr. manager, field marketing, Accela. ( Read full case study .)

"We've said it before, but the greatest marker of our own success is our customers' success," said Alyssa Opella, senior vice president of customer experience at Demandbase. "It's not only validating to us to see how our solution has helped fuel such impressive business results for global brands; it's also a joy. We're really proud of the relationships we've created, the product we've built, the results we're driving, and the new customers who are trusting us with their go-to-market success."

To learn more about how other customers are winning with Demandbase, please visit https://www.demandbase.com/resources/case-studies/ .

