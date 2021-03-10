Demandbase Announces the Appointment of Heather Zynczak to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the definitive leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) , today announced the appointment of Heather Zynczak as the newest member of its board of directors. Heather brings more than 25 years of experience including a combined 10 years as Chief Marketing Officer at Pluralsight and Domo to the role. She has also held executive positions within Oracle and SAP, led teams for numerous startups and has been a consultant for firms such as Accenture, The Boston Consulting Group, and Booz Allen Hamilton.

"Heather is a veteran leader in the martech industry with two decades of experience backing her," says Gabe Rogol, CEO of Demandbase. "She truly understands the voice of our customer. Her experience and drive align with our goals to transform the B2B marketing landscape. We look forward to her leadership and guidance as we continue to execute on our vision to change how marketers approach their account-based go-to-market strategies."

Heather is driven to help companies achieve growth and it is evident through her advisory work. She served Salt Stack's Board of Directors for two years until October of 2020 when they were acquired by VMware and is currently serving on the board of Thryv. Heather is also a strong advocate for supporting women in business and is an active mentor. She founded [email protected] and [email protected], has been named one of 30 Women to Watch and CXO of the Year by Utah Business magazine. Additionally, she has been recognized by the Women Tech Awards for Professional Excellence and holds an MBA from The Wharton School.

"For marketers, I know first-hand how important it is to leverage technology to stay on the cutting edge," said Zynczak. "Demandbase's current solution and vision for the future is a game changer for marketers. As a former CMO, I am passionate about partnering with sales for growth. Leveraging an account-based experience across sales and marketing is a successful strategy. Demandbase is creating a category and a solution that will be market changing and I'm excited to be part of the board to witness it all."

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and an indispensable part of the B2B tech stack. The company offers the only end-to-end ABM platform that helps B2B marketers identify, win, and grow the accounts that matter most. The biggest and fastest-growing companies in the world, such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce, and others, rely on Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company has been named to the JMP Securities list "The Hot 100: The Best Privately Held Software Companies," the Deloitte Fast 500, and named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To-Market. In 2019, Demandbase executives authored the definitive book on ABM, "Account-Based Marketing: How to Target and Engage the Companies That Will Grow Your Revenue."

For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase.

SOURCE Demandbase

