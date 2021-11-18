Demandbase Delivers Account-Based Advertising for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Adobe, Bing and Google

"We're constantly learning about how the B2B buyer thinks and acts, and this new account-based social targeting functionality plays a role in reaching buyers more holistically," says Jon Miller, chief marketing and product officer at Demandbase. "By viewing the buyer not just as someone within a target account or in a buying committee, we recognize that buyers are individuals, too. This mindset shift — and the corresponding ability to engage with them as such across business and social platforms — gives our customers yet another advantage in today's B2B go-to-market landscape."

Demandbase's new Destinations will enable customers to use selectors, first-party data, third-party data, intent, technographics, activities and more to define an audience in Demandbase, then specifically target those buyers across the business and social web. The end result is a highly consistent customer experience across social networks and other platforms.

Demandbase is the only solution that lets you run people and account-based plays from one system. You can target a precise audience through our segmentation and data orchestration engine, then automatically apply the most effective sales and marketing tactics to advance the account in its journey, across every touchpoint and with the most relevant messages. For example, you will be able to target in-market accounts with paid ads, and automatically add these accounts to an audience in the new people-based Destinations to ensure a consistent message to your target audiences on Facebook, Twitter, Google, or other channels — and all while adhering to privacy guidelines.

"With the new integrations, we'll now be able to automatically orchestrate account-based experiences across all networks and platforms," says Oleg A. Solodyankin, CEO at Ignitium. "We're looking forward to helping revenue teams drive more pipeline with Demandbase."

