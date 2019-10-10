Demandbase Expands ABM Ecosystem to Include Service Providers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM), today announced the addition of service providers as part of the next evolution of the Demandbase ABM Ecosystem . The ABM Ecosystem brings together the best of breed B2B technologies and partners to leverage data-driven insights and account-based audiences across channels.

"With the rapid adoption of ABM across all industries, more providers are offering ABM-related services. However, not all service offerings are created equal," said Chris Golec, CEO of Demandbase. "As the pioneer and leading technology provider in the space, we wanted to make sure each of our partners is certified in both ABM and our solutions, so our customers know they are getting world-class ABM and product expertise."

With this next phase, agencies, consultants, and systems integrators can leverage the Demandbase ABM Platform to put data behind their recommendations as they guide and execute clients' ABM strategies. Because no two marketing organizations are the same, incorporating B2B service provider partners gives every marketer the opportunity to find a combination of technology and services that enables their strategy.

Demandbase Service Provider Partners fall into one of two tiers within the ABM Ecosystem: Essential or Premiere. These service providers range from digital agencies, media agencies, regional and global system integrators, marketing partners, and consulting firms. Premiere partners include DWA, Edelman, gyro, Merkle, Ogilvy and Quarry.

"Our strategic partnership with Demandbase has been instrumental in helping us guide our customers in adopting an ABM strategy," said Ritesh Patel, Chief Digital Officer of Ogilvy-Health. "As a premiere partner in Demandbase's ABM Ecosystem, we are excited to bring our expertise and experience to clients looking to maximize their ABM programs and enable them to achieve new levels of success."

The next evolution of the Demandbase ABM Ecosystem provides service provider partners with the training and support they need to bring category-leading ABM technology to their client. Partners can provide a range of services, from helping clients use intent and engagement data to build audiences and deliver consistent messages to target accounts, to guiding them through organizational change management by aligning sales and marketing efforts.

