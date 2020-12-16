Demandbase Expands ABM Ecosystem with Multiple Strategic Product Integrations for Demandbase One

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) , announced today an expansion of their partner ecosystem, adding seven new strategic integrations including LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, HubSpot, Outreach, PFL, SalesLoft, Sendoso and Reachdesk. These new capabilities add to an already robust ecosystem, enabling broader tech stack integrations for Demandbase customers in areas such as marketing automation, sales engagement, direct mail and social advertising.

In November, Demandbase released Demandbase One, their unified, no-limits Account-Based Marketing solution designed to meet the growing needs of today's B2B marketers. According to the company's State of ABM Tech Stack Report , only 33% of medium to mature account-based marketers said their existing marketing stack supported their strategy well. These new integrations close the gap by enabling easy connections of their account-based campaign efforts across their marketing and sales technology stack.

"ABM has become a mainstay for leading B2B marketing teams," said Gabe Rogol, CEO of Demandbase. "And with that, the need to connect the technology supporting ABM to the other tools and channels already in use by marketers has become even more critical to delivering integrated marketing experiences that drive growth. The launch of Demandbase One creates bountiful opportunities to scale Demandbase's ABM Ecosystem to better serve our growing list of customers. That's why I'm so excited about the future of the ABM Ecosystem and what it means for not only our customers' success, but our partners' as well."

With the addition of these integrations to the ABM Ecosystem, Demandbase One customers are now able to connect their technology stack to:



Harness engagement signals from, and drive actions to, newly added marketing automation platform HubSpot as well as other leading platforms

Launch direct mail campaigns with technology providers such as PFL, Sendoso and Reachdesk

Power sales engagement experiences with leading solutions including SalesLoft and Outreach.io

Create or update audiences for LinkedIn ad campaigns

All of the integrations Demandbase customers have come to rely on to run their ABM strategy are still available with Demandbase One, along with the addition of these new integrations and many more.

To learn more about the Demandbase partnership ecosystem and all the available integrations, visit: https://www.demandbase.com/why-demandbase/abm-ecosystem/

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the no-limits Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform that expands paths to revenue for B2B companies. The company offers the industry's leading account-based platform that enables B2B revenue teams to find, engage, and close the accounts that matter most. The biggest and fastest-growing global companies, such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, Facebook, GE and Salesforce rely on Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company has received numerous honors, including Inc. 5000, San Francisco Business Times Best Places to Work, JMP Securities list "The Hot 100: The Best Privately Held Software Companies," the Deloitte Fast 500, and Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To-Market. In 2019, Demandbase executives authored the definitive book on ABM, " Account-Based Marketing: How to Target and Engage the Companies That Will Grow Your Revenue ."

For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase .

