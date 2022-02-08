Demandbase Hosts B2B Revenue Teams at Supercharged Virtual Event, SMART

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announces SMART , the one-day virtual event dedicated to Sales and Marketing, Accelerating Revenue Together. The event will also be the official unveiling of the company's bold new brand that celebrates the new Demandbase.

Kicking off this morning at 9 a.m. PT, keynote speakers and breakout sessions will center on "SMART planning for a healthier revenue year." The event is highly interactive, with live Q&A sessions, raffle giveaways, and a number of special surprises in store. Demandbase designed SMART in response to a market that has come a long way but still grapples with go-to-market (GTM) fragmentation and an inability to see target accounts clearly or to engage them intelligently. Companies that want to see opportunities earlier, progress deals faster, and drive growth further need to embrace Smarter GTM™ — which is what SMART will help attendees do.

"We know that the only way for B2B brands to get better is to get smarter, and that's what this event is all about," says Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer at Demandbase. "But it's not your typical conference. Participants can expect a high-energy, rich multimedia experience that completely envelops them with best practices and tools to achieve Smarter GTM™. Joining us today is the single best way to dramatically transform your results this year, and in the future."

SMART will empower B2B revenue teams to overcome the obstacles previously mentioned, which is why participants will find a SMART Showcase track highlighting customer experience and another around SMART Solutions. Keynotes will be from the Demandbase leadership team, including Gabe Rogol; Jon Miller, chief marketing officer; Allison Metcalfe, chief revenue officer; and Brewster Stanislaw, chief product officer. There will also be a customer roundtable, featuring Gong and Freshworks, along with 12 breakout sessions hosted by leaders from Lumen, BMC Software, Unisys, and more. B2B teams who attend will be able to immediately incorporate what they learn into their planning for the rest of 2022.

SMART's networking event, dubbed the "Make-a-Difference Mingle," is brought to attendees by Demandbase and its nonprofit partners, Girls Who Code, Bridging Tech, and VetsinTech. Each attendee will be given virtual dollars they can donate to a partner nonprofit of their choosing.

"We've transformed Demandbase over the last few years, with a new leadership team, the acquisitions of Engagio, InsideView, and DemandMatrix, and the release of Demandbase One," said Jon Miller, chief marketing officer at Demandbase. "Today, we are an all new Demandbase. We're so passionate about our new story that we decided we need a new, bold look and feel to convey our message, which is why I'm so excited to launch our new brand today at SMART."

There's still time to register and experience the only gathering immersed in Smarter GTM™here: www.demandbase.com/smart .

Demandbase is Smarter GTM™ for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com .

