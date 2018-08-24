Demandbase Introduces Breakthrough Technology for B2B Advertisers and Marketers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM), today unveiled its next-generation Targeting Solution which dramatically improves how B2B advertisers and marketers reach their buyers. The new solution leverages Artificial Intelligence-powered intent data to more accurately identify and reach target buying committees. The Demandbase Targeting Solution also includes a new level of control and visibility for customers, exposing the real impact of media dollars in terms of accounts, opportunities and deals, rather than just impressions and clicks.

"B2B advertising has traditionally borrowed from B2C marketing technologies, resulting in a tradeoff between precision and scale, as well as a great deal of wasted advertising spend," said Chris Golec, CEO of Demandbase. "Our new Targeting Solution offers the scale of Google along with the precision of LinkedIn to deliver superior business results. This new offering will fundamentally change how B2B marketers measure the performance of their ABM investments."

Demandbase's Targeting Solution is offered in a subscription-based model with a new level of transparency on media cost, publisher performance and business results across the funnel. The AI-powered solution processes over 150 billion intent signals each month to target the right buyers while optimizing cost and performance. The Targeting Solution allows marketers and advertisers to:

build and manage account-based audiences based on firmographic data and intent profiles

create and execute advertising campaigns reaching accounts and their key buyers with personalized messaging

measure advertising impact along with engagement, conversions and opportunities at the account level

export audiences to data management platforms

compare the performance of multiple advertising channels based on key ABM metrics

improve SEO and paid search performance by discovering which keywords should be used for different business audiences

"This is another significant step forward for Demandbase," said Nick Panayi, VP, Global Brand, Digital Marketing and Demand Generation at DXC Technology. "The new platform, as experienced in our early pilot, can help us achieve finer targeting, richer intelligence and ultimately deeper penetration into our ABM accounts."

"With this new offering, Demandbase has staked out a clear leadership position in Account-Based Advertising," said Carlos Horn, General Manager at Yesler. "Its emphasis on using intent signals to identify buyers will help marketers optimize their campaigns and maximize ROI. We believe our clients are going to make this a core part of their account-based approach as they seek to get the most out of their budgets."

The Targeting Solution is part of the Demandbase ABM Platform, which identifies the best-fit accounts, engages them through advertising and website personalization, delivers account-based insights to sales teams, and measures progress across a company's campaigns and target accounts.

Demandbase is the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM). The company offers the only Artificial Intelligence-enabled, comprehensive ABM platform that spans Advertising, Marketing, Sales and Analytics. Enterprise leaders and high-growth companies such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce and others use Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance.

For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase.

