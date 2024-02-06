Demandbase Launches New Partner Program

06 Feb, 2024

Tiered Model Generously Rewards Partners and Benefits Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the leader in AI-driven account-based go-to-market (GTM), today announced the official kickoff of its Demandbase Partner Program. The program empowers partners to build products and services that enhance Demandbase customers' experience while rewarding partners for their growing alignment with Demandbase. As such, the program was designed with three tiers — Emerging, Strategic, and Premier — to offer partners several levels of engagement and rewards.

"Demandbase is a key partner in our 2024 growth strategy," said Uzair Dada, founder and CEO of Iron Horse. "Most of the large and emerging-growth companies we work with have account-based marketing (ABM) as a core component of their strategy.  Partnering with an ABM platform like Demandbase is a critical part of making that strategy happen for our customers."

In addition to creating upside for partners, Demandbase customers will benefit from the program, gaining greater support through third-party integrations along with access to a roster of certified service providers who have expertise in defining, implementing, and managing account-based go-to-market programs. As a result, Demandbase customers will be equipped to deliver coordinated, personalized experiences across activation channels and sales and marketing teams — leading to more revenue and growth and faster ROI on account-based marketing investments.

"We are thrilled to get our new Partner Program off the ground and to welcome more partners like Iron Horse," remarked Vanessa Willett, vice president of partnerships at Demandbase. "Last September we welcomed Michael Wilczak to Demandbase as chief strategy and development officer. The new program is a reflection of his leadership and our increased focus on driving growth through partnerships. The benefit for our customers is that the program will serve as a catalyst for fostering more innovative GTM solutions by bringing together diverse perspectives and technologies."

Current partners will be grandfathered into the program, and new partners are being enthusiastically welcomed. To learn more about the new Demandbase Partner Program or to sign up, visit https://www.demandbase.com/about-us/partners/agency-partner-program/.

About Demandbase
Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By using the power of AI to identify and engage the accounts and buying groups most likely to purchase. We combine your sales and marketing data with our validated B2B data and AI to create Account Intelligence that informs every step of your buyer's journey.

