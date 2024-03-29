Demandbase Recognized on G2's Best Marketing & Advertising Products 2024 List and Named #1 in 11 G2 Spring Reports

Company recognized with 42 G2 Leader badges including account-based advertising, account-based orchestration platforms, account data management, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the leader in AI-driven account-based go-to-market (GTM), today announced that it has not only been recognized as a leader in numerous G2 Spring Reports, it has also achieved a highly coveted placement on G2's Best Marketing & Digital Advertising Software Products 2024 list. The G2 annual Best Software lists are awarded to less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 and rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"Being recognized is always an honor, but it's especially rewarding when the recognition comes directly from our customers," said Kelly Hopping, chief marketing officer at Demandbase. "We don't take these reports and lists lightly. We'll continue to innovate and provide the best possible support to help our sales and marketing customers succeed and reach their revenue goals."

In the G2 Spring Reports, Demandbase took the top spot in 11 reports and received 60 badges overall. The main categories the company was recognized for include account-based advertising, account-based analytics, account-based orchestration platforms, account-based web & content experiences, account data management, attribution, buyer intent data providers, demand-side platform (DSP), marketing account intelligence, and sales intelligence.

"B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research," said Sara Rossio, chief product officer at G2. "As the world's largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year — more than any other B2B marketplace — reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we're proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters — authentic customer voice."

Demandbase customers often leave reviews about their favorite parts of the Demandbase One™ platform. Some recent customer reviews include:

"I have been a Demandbase user for over a decade. They have always been the most accurate platform to identify anonymous website visitors and their account-based advertising DSP is far superior to anything else on the market, but their acquisition of Engagio has been a game changer when it comes to account scoring. Demandbase is the core technology used to execute our account-based go-to-market strategy. We use it for account prioritization, sales and marketing alignment, account intelligence, and ad targeting."

"I wish I found it earlier but over the last few months I have been using the "Site Analysis" section because it gives me great information on what I should be using for my messaging in outreach. You can either use it by being targeted to a specific company to see where they have navigated or use the page view to see what is trending on your own website. Solving the problem of knowing where companies are looking when they visit our site and that gives me direction of how I should tailor my messaging when I reach out to those individuals."

"Demandbase One has been crucial to building our B2B outreach campaigns. It is easy to take actions on sales signals and has a variety of integrations that help with your workflows. As we kickoff our new product, it's been useful in surfacing new accounts that we didn't have identified as targets for us to incorporate in our campaigns.

The support team at Demandbase One has been crucial to our success with their constant support and knowledge. We've made a number of improvements to our current system over the last year and that all comes down to the frequent meetings we've had with the support team as they've guided us on how to best leverage their tools."

To learn more and read current reviews from other active Demandbase users, visit https://www.g2.com/products/demandbase-one/reviews.

For more details on how Demandbase compares to 6sense, visit https://www.demandbase.com/why-demandbase/6sense/.

About Demandbase

Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By using the power of AI to identify and engage the accounts and buying groups most likely to purchase. Our account-based technology unites sales and marketing teams around insights that you can understand and facilitates quick actions across systems and channels to deliver big wins. It's flexible, scalable ABM built for you.

SOURCE Demandbase