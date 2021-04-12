Demandbase Named #1 Global Leader on Account-Based Marketing Vendor Matrix by Research In Action

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the pioneer and leader in account-based experience (ABX), earned the top position as the global market leader on the Vendor Selection Matrix™ for Account-Based Marketing, released by the analyst firm Research In Action. Demandbase ranked first on the matrix, among the Top 15 Global Vendors, primarily selected by the technology research company's unique survey-based methodology for comparative vendor evaluation.

"Each year we are proud to deliver valuable and insightful information for B2B marketers," said Peter O'Neill, Research Director, Research In Action GmbH. "Ranking highest on our list proves that Demandbase is focused on providing innovative solutions to its customers. We are happy to have them included in this year's report."

The evaluation results and forecasts were based on customer and vendor feedback, publicly available information, triangulation, as well as analyst opinion. The top 15 vendors of account-based marketing solutions, selected by the survey respondents, were all evaluated. The evaluation results were based on enterprise and SMB buyers' survey results (62.5%) and analyst opinion (37.5%).

Demandbase earned high marks for the breadth and depth of Demandbase One, market share and growth, customer satisfaction, and price/value ratio. The company also scored high for its strategy, including vision, innovation and partner ecosystem, viability and execution capabilities, and user recommendations.

"We are thrilled to be the top-ranked vendor in this report, especially so much of the score is driven by actual customer results," said Jon Miller, chief marketing and product officer of Demandbase. "ABX is proven as a strategy as we emerge as the top vendor in the industry, and we're grateful to be included in the Research in Action report this year."

Research In Action GmbH is a leading independent information and communications technology research and consulting company, providing both forward-looking as well as practical advice to enterprise as well as vendor clients.

For more information and to download the report, click here .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leader in Account-Based Experience ( ABX) and an indispensable part of the B2B Go-to-Market tech stack. The company offers simply the best account-based platform to find, engage, and close the accounts that matter. The biggest and fastest-growing companies in the world, such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce, and others, rely on Demandbase to drive their ABX strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company has been named to the JMP Securities list "The Hot 100: The Best Privately Held Software Companies," the Deloitte Fast 500, and named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To-Market.

For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase.

