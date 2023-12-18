Demandbase Named #1 in Account-Based Advertising and Orchestration

Company recognized as a Leader in 53 G2 Winter categories including account-based advertising, account-based analytics, attribution, marketing account intelligence, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in AI-driven account-based go-to-market (GTM), today announced it has once again earned high rankings on G2, where customers rate their experience using the product. The company achieved a number-one ranking in account-based advertising and orchestration and was named a leader in numerous other categories, including account-based data management, account-based analytics, account-based web and content experiences, buyer intent data, marketing account intelligence, and attribution, among others. Additionally, it was called out as a relationship leader in account-based orchestration platforms, account-based advertising, and account-based analytics.

"We love to see our consistently strong showings quarter after quarter, but we never take them for granted," says Kelly Hopping, chief marketing officer at Demandbase. "Every time the seasonal reports come out, we're thankful for the recognition and aim to learn from what our customers are telling us through their reviews. This quarter, we were grateful to earn a spot on 27 new reports and gain stellar rankings on the relationship indices. We focus an enormous amount of time and energy on developing strong and happy customer relationships, and knowing that they appreciate the result is one of the greatest honors of all."

In addition to taking the top spot on numerous reports and grids, Demandbase earned high marks for its excellence in the account-based web and content experiences, attribution, buyer intent data providers, and demand-side platform (DSP) categories. The company was further called out for having the easiest admin, being the easiest to do business with, and being the easiest to use.

Demandbase customers enthusiastically tout their favorite parts of the Demandbase One™ platform. Some recent customer reviews include:

" Sophisticated Go-To-Market Toolset & Account Intelligence "

"Demandbase offers a sophisticated suite of tools for marketing & sales teams. Our program has had great success taking full advantage of Advertising tools such as predictive scoring, intent models, and personalization to not only identify our best accounts but serve up the right ads at the right moment. The Demandbase team is an absolute pleasure to work with and feels more like an extension of our own team rather than an external partner. They foster a highly collaborative cross functional environment and empower us to stay on the forefront of ABM innovation."





" "Demandbase offers a sophisticated suite of tools for marketing & sales teams. Our program has had great success taking full advantage of Advertising tools such as predictive scoring, intent models, and personalization to not only identify our best accounts but serve up the right ads at the right moment. The Demandbase team is an absolute pleasure to work with and feels more like an extension of our own team rather than an external partner. They foster a highly collaborative cross functional environment and empower us to stay on the forefront of ABM innovation." " Unleashing the Power of Precision with Demandbase One "

"Demandbase One has become an indispensable asset in my sales research toolkit. Its precision, real-time insights, personalization capabilities, and user-friendly interface have collectively elevated my approach to prospecting and empowered me to achieve remarkable results."





" "Demandbase One has become an indispensable asset in my sales research toolkit. Its precision, real-time insights, personalization capabilities, and user-friendly interface have collectively elevated my approach to prospecting and empowered me to achieve remarkable results." " Demandbase Empowers BDRs to Best Prioritize Accounts "

"My team leverages Demandbase as a compass or North Star. By surfacing accounts/prospects showing intent (either by web page visits, competitive searches, content downloads, etc.), BDRs can know exactly which accounts they should prioritize & where to spend time with extremely targeted outreach. We are entering an era where mass-blasting spam & templates will soon become obsolete - Demandbase helps sales teams be very intentional with their outreach. The UI is great & Demandbase can act as a 'command center' for BDR teams in their day-to-day. The live slack alerts for page visits are genius!"

To learn more and read current reviews from other active Demandbase users, visit https://www.g2.com/products/demandbase-one/reviews .

For more details on how Demandbase compares to 6sense, visit https://www.demandbase.com/why-demandbase/6sense/ .

About Demandbase

Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By using the power of AI to identify and engage the accounts and buying groups most likely to purchase. We combine your sales and marketing data with our validated B2B data and AI to create Account Intelligence that informs every step of your buyer's journey.

SOURCE Demandbase