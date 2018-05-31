Demandbase Named a Leader in Account-Based Marketing Platforms

[Click-to-Tweet]: .@Demandbase leads the pack in the @forrester New Wave: #ABM Platforms https://demandb.se/2H3qgTP

Demandbase's ABM Platform is a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for B2B marketers. According to the report, "Demandbase leads the pack with robust complementary capabilities. The company covers most of the critical steps of the ABM process and has strong partnerships with leading marketing cloud vendors, a compelling vision of AI-powered ABM, and an aggressive and comprehensive road map."

"We are honored to be named a leader in ABM Platforms by Forrester," said Chris Golec, CEO of Demandbase. "We were really the first technology company to focus on ABM solutions for our customers. This gave us a significant 'first mover' advantage in building out our ABM Platform and developing our account and buyer identification data. We believe the Forrester report validates our approach and confirms our leadership position."

The report also states that, "Demandbase is the best fit for companies that want a comprehensive ABM platform. Customers typically start with some combination of functionality for account selection, insights, personalization, or advertising."

Additionally, the report noted that "Customers praised Demandbase's impact on their business, from contribution to growth and a rethinking of fundamental business strategies."

"Demandbase received the highest score possible in the market presence category, which we believe is based on the revenue and scale we have achieved serving many of the world's largest and fastest growing companies," said Golec.

The Forrester research report evaluated the 14 most significant providers of ABM platforms on 10 criteria, including account selection, contact selection, insights, personalization, programmatic advertising, engagement orchestration, performance assessment, product road map, product vision and market approach. The vendors who scored highest in this report have the broadest capabilities.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM). The company offers the only Artificial Intelligence-enabled, comprehensive ABM platform that spans Advertising, Marketing, Sales and Analytics. Enterprise leaders and high-growth companies such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce and others use Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company was named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To Market in 2016. For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase.

