Demandbase Named a Notable Vendor in Account-Based Selling Technologies Landscape Report, Q2 2023 by Independent Research Firm

News provided by

Demandbase

18 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

Inclusion in this Important Industry Overview Comes on the Heels of the Company's Smarter Sales Intelligence Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the Smarter GTM™ company that helps B2B organizations hit their revenue goals, today announced it has been included in Forrester's Account-Based Selling Technologies Landscape, Q2, 2023 report. The report provides an overview of 17 notable providers in the category. In the report, the authors covered the business value that account-based selling technologies like Demandbase deliver, including improved visibility into the potential of each account and increased sales rep efficiency, pipeline value (deal size), win rates, and forecast accuracy.

"The landscape for B2B GTM teams continues to change at breakneck pace. At Demandbase, we're committed to shaping that market evolution to empower our customers to achieve their most audacious goals," said Brewster Stanislaw, chief product officer for Demandbase. "This year, we've placed a deep focus on making sellers' jobs easier and more effective with AI-powered insights and seamless workflows, and we believe our inclusion in this report further validates that direction."

The Forrester report dug into how account-based selling has evolved beyond being a set of tools that embed a sales process or methodology. Instead, modern tools like Demandbase focus on using rich data sources and AI to produce meaningful insights and predictive actions for complex sales motions. Additionally, the authors offered predictions for where this field is headed next, stating that there will likely be even tighter connections between the marketing and sales tech stack and increased investment into AI in the future.

To learn more about Demandbase Sales Intelligence and this week's announcements, visit: https://www.demandbase.com/smarter-sales-intelligence/

About Demandbase
Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By aligning your sales and marketing teams around a combination of your data, our data, and artificial intelligence — what we call Account Intelligence — so you can identify, engage, and focus your time and money on the accounts most likely to buy. That's Smarter GTM™.

SOURCE Demandbase

Also from this source

Demandbase Saves Stressed Sellers by Simplifying Sales with Smarter Sales Intelligence

Demandbase Once Again Named in the Gartner® Market Guide for Revenue Data Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.