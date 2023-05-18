Demandbase Named a Notable Vendor in Account-Based Selling Technologies Landscape Report, Q2 2023 by Independent Research Firm

Inclusion in this Important Industry Overview Comes on the Heels of the Company's Smarter Sales Intelligence Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company that helps B2B organizations hit their revenue goals, today announced it has been included in Forrester's Account-Based Selling Technologies Landscape, Q2, 2023 report. The report provides an overview of 17 notable providers in the category. In the report, the authors covered the business value that account-based selling technologies like Demandbase deliver, including improved visibility into the potential of each account and increased sales rep efficiency, pipeline value (deal size), win rates, and forecast accuracy.

"The landscape for B2B GTM teams continues to change at breakneck pace. At Demandbase, we're committed to shaping that market evolution to empower our customers to achieve their most audacious goals," said Brewster Stanislaw, chief product officer for Demandbase. "This year, we've placed a deep focus on making sellers' jobs easier and more effective with AI-powered insights and seamless workflows, and we believe our inclusion in this report further validates that direction."

The Forrester report dug into how account-based selling has evolved beyond being a set of tools that embed a sales process or methodology. Instead, modern tools like Demandbase focus on using rich data sources and AI to produce meaningful insights and predictive actions for complex sales motions. Additionally, the authors offered predictions for where this field is headed next, stating that there will likely be even tighter connections between the marketing and sales tech stack and increased investment into AI in the future.

