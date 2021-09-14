Demandbase Named Industry Leader in Seven Categories on G2

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the B2B go-to-market leader, today announced its leadership placements on multiple G2 reports for the fall of 2021. The Demandbase platform earned "leader" classification in the categories of Account Data Management, Account Based Analytics, Account Based Orchestration Platforms, Attribution, and Marketing Account Intelligence. Additionally, InsideView , a Demandbase company, was also named as a leader in Market Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence and Sales Intelligence. These ratings are based on high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world's leading business solutions review website.

"G2's reports are informed by real user feedback," says Jon Miller, chief marketing & product officer at Demandbase. "This means that our platform has resonated with users, and is clearly helping them achieve significant business outcomes. Our biggest goal is to add value to B2B revenue teams through our account intelligence and orchestration capabilities; earning so many top spots on these G2 reports consistently over time tells us that we're fulfilling that goal."

Not only did Demandbase land in the leader quadrant of the current G2 grids, but the platform has also appeared steadily and prominently in many prior reports. In the categories of Account Data Management, Account Based Analytics, Account Based Orchestration Platforms and Attribution, Demandbase was a leader for the past three grids, in the spring of 2021, summer of 2021 and fall of 2021. Furthermore, InsideView has been a leader in the above areas for the last 10 quarters (since the summer of 2019) and was also recognized in G2's "Top 50 Best Sales Products 2021" and the "Top 50 Best Marketing Products 2021."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer at G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

To learn more about what real users have to say, or leave your own review of Demandbase on G2's review page, please visit https://www.g2.com/products/demandbase-abm-platform/reviews .

