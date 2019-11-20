Demandbase promotes Chief Revenue Officer Gabe Rogol to CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM), today announced the appointment of Chief Revenue Officer Gabe Rogol to CEO. Chris Golec, the founder and previous CEO of Demandbase, will become Chief Strategy Officer. Under Golec's leadership, Demandbase created the ABM technology category and grew the company beyond $100 million with some of the world's largest and fastest-growing companies as customers.

"Breaking through the $100 million in growth benchmark as an ABM category leader was a major goal for me, as it's a milestone that so few tech startups ever achieve," Golec said. "We have a truly amazing roster of customers spanning fast-growing mid-market accounts up to and including many of the Fortune 100. I am most excited about the next generation of innovations rolling out in the weeks and months ahead that will increase our customers' ROI and deliver the next $100 million of growth. Gabe is the perfect leader to step in and guide the company through this next phase while I focus on core strategic initiatives."

Golec will remain on the Demandbase Board of Directors and will be actively involved in the company day-to-day. His new role will allow him to focus on his passions -- working directly with customers, fostering innovation across the company, and continuing to nurture the influential corporate culture that continues to be a key part of Demandbase's success.

Rogol joined the company in 2012 and helped develop a world-class sales and customer success engine. He has a deep technology background with 20 years of leadership experience within B2B, SaaS, MarTech, and Media. Before Demandbase, Gabe led sales and marketing for IDG's SMB division.

"Through seven years of high growth, I understand the key ingredients that led us to the market-leading position we enjoy today," Rogol said. "I also understand what it will take for the company to continue – and even accelerate – our growth trajectory. This includes making B2B marketers more successful by helping solve their toughest challenges. But I'm also looking forward to continuing the close engagement I've had with the product team as CRO, and investing in the innovation that has helped us dominate the ABM category."

As part of Rogol's promotion to CEO, he will also join the Demandbase board.

