Demandbase Recognized by G2 in 54 Reports; Named a Leader in 35

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company that helps B2B organizations hit their revenue goals, today announced it has been recognized in 54 G2 Spring 2023 Reports across 11 categories. The company was recognized as a leader in 35 reports and noted in nine as a high performer, three for best relationship, two for easiest to use and best usability, one for easiest setup, easiest admin and easiest doing business with.

"B2B organizations have realized that they have to be smarter about their go-to-market strategy to hit their revenue goals with fewer resources, and this is exactly what we enable them to do," says Brewster Stanislaw, chief product officer at Demandbase. "It's gratifying to see that our customers are having the kind of success we envision. They're using so many different aspects of our GTM Platform and taking advantage of ongoing improvements — improvements in orchestration functionality, application usability, reporting and analytics, the volume and accuracy of company and contact data, email snapshots, and much more. We see this reflected in the number of reports we were recognized for across multiple categories."

The G2 Grid® reports are determined according to the volume of positive reviews that a company receives, along with additional context from other reputable sources. Demandbase customers have been effusive in their acclaim for the Smarter Go-to-Market™ platform. This is a small sampling of comments from recent customer reviews:

"Demandbase transforms marketing efforts, making the unknown known. Can't recommend enough."

"Demandbase is the one-stop shop for insights into accounts and the contacts that make up the buying committees within these accounts. Without using Demandbase and the insights the tool provides, you are blindly spending marketing dollars."

"Demandbase is an excellent tool for B2B monitoring and targeting."

"Demandbase features a clean interface through which to deftly track how accounts are engaging with your website. As an administrator, it is very easy to set up unique views for all of the individual stakeholders and groups in your organization. Generated insights are clean and simple to understand, and the number of integrations with other systems makes Demandbase a plug-and-play part of your stack."

"Taking our ABM/ABX strategy to new heights!"

"Demandbase lets us pull data from different platforms and provides a unified view for our teams to prioritize accounts and reach out at the perfect time. The Demandbase team has been instrumental in helping us scale our ABM strategy and achieve sales and marketing alignment. From planning and hosting enablement sessions for our BDRs to helping us integrate with different platforms, the team brings extensive knowledge, passion, and innovative ideas."

The G2 Grid® Reports are a result of real user ratings and reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence. To read current reviews, write your own review, and hear from other active Demandbase users, visit G2's review page: https://www.g2.com/products/demandbase-abm-platform/reviews .

About Demandbase

Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By aligning your sales and marketing teams around a combination of your data, our data, and artificial intelligence — what we call Account Intelligence — so you can identify, engage, and focus your time and money on the accounts most likely to buy. That's Smarter GTM™.

