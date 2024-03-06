Demandbase Unveils "NexGen CMO" Podcast, Hosted by Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Hopping

Episodes Designed to Inspire and Equip Current and Future CMOs to Excel in B2B

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the leader in AI-driven account-based go-to-market (GTM), today announces the launch of a dynamic new podcast hosted by CMO Kelly Hopping. The podcast will explore the ever-changing world of B2B marketing leadership and the tricky pursuit of sales and marketing alignment. Through frank guest interviews and open sharing of her own experiences, Hopping will dive deep into strategic maneuvers and actionable insights that can help propel listeners in their own journeys.

Demandbase unveils the “NexGen CMO” podcast that is hosted by Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Hopping.

"This podcast was inspired by all the questions I get about my leadership approach, and about sales and marketing alignment in particular," said Hopping. "The industry is clearly hungry to hear firsthand stories and learn from B2B leaders' own successes, as well as missteps. I'm looking forward to getting candid and laying bare all the good, the bad, and the ugly for our listeners, in the hopes that it helps them achieve alignment and growth in their own businesses."

Hopping has lined up a compelling list of seasoned CMOs, as well as emerging sales and marketing leaders, to appear with her on the show. Her colleague and sales counterpart, Demandbase Chief Sales Officer John Eitel, will also join the podcast once a month to discuss B2B news, trends, and all the elements that factor into alignment between sales and marketing.

"Kelly and I have a really healthy working relationship, and we share a passion for sales and marketing alignment," said Eitel. "I'll be coming on the podcast and offering a sales perspective on the issues at hand. She'll keep me honest and I'll do the same for her. It's going to be fun, not to mention incredibly educational for our listeners."

Current CMOs, rising demand gen leaders, and others in B2B marketing and sales can benefit from the NexGen CMO weekly podcast. Starting today, listeners can tune into the first four episodes by clicking here .

About Demandbase

Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By using the power of AI to identify and engage the accounts and buying groups most likely to purchase. Our account-based technology unites sales and marketing teams around insights that you can understand and facilitates quick actions across systems and channels to deliver big wins. It's flexible, scalable ABM built for you.

SOURCE Demandbase