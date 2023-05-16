Demandbase Saves Stressed Sellers by Simplifying Sales with Smarter Sales Intelligence

Sellers Gain Access to New Prescriptive Dashboards, Richer Insights & Recommendations Inside Tools They Already Use — Now Including Outreach

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company that helps B2B organizations hit their revenue goals, today announces improvements to its Smarter Sales Intelligence solution, with new functionality that simplifies the day-to-day work of B2B sales reps. With Demandbase Sales Intelligence, sellers can access all the tools, data, and prescriptive insights they need in one place, making it easier to figure out what to do next with their most important resource: time. The new functionality includes prescriptive dashboards with personalized account and contact recommendations, all available within the tools reps are already using — including a new native integration with Outreach, with other sales engagement platforms to follow. This is a game-changer for B2B sales, enabling reps to focus on engaging with prospects and closing deals, rather than wasting time on manual tasks.

"Being a seller has never been easy, but the proliferation of data and tools has led to stressed-out sellers with lost productivity, lower quota attainment, and less revenue," says Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer at Demandbase. "With our simplified and smarter Sales Intelligence solution, reps no longer need to waste precious time figuring out their next steps and executing them. Instead, they can close more deals and make more money. Think of our intelligence as a sales superpower, all within the tools sellers use every day."

With an intuitive user interface, Demandbase's Smarter Sales Intelligence reduces seller stress and saves time. It offers:

Prescriptive sales dashboards. Enables sellers to see which accounts and people to pursue — personalized to their territory — and get new, valuable insights like the best accounts and people to reach out to, who have hot activity and intent, and the highest likelihood to become an opportunity.

Enables sellers to see which accounts and people to pursue — personalized to their territory — and get new, valuable insights like the best accounts and people to reach out to, who have hot activity and intent, and the highest likelihood to become an opportunity. Recommended contacts. Proactively informs sellers which people they should focus on — even when they are not in the CRM — and delivers contact info such as email and mobile phone. Tells when to reach out and what to say based on persona fit, likelihood of engagement, and more, so sellers can sell more and waste less time on manual research and analysis.

Proactively informs sellers which people they should focus on — even when they are not in the CRM — and delivers contact info such as email and mobile phone. Tells when to reach out and what to say based on persona fit, likelihood of engagement, and more, so sellers can sell more and waste less time on manual research and analysis. A new, simplified user interface. Simplifies sellers' day and improves productivity by allowing them to identify and access the most important information about prospects and customers faster.

Demandbase Sales Intelligence works within tools reps already use such as Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Outreach, or their browser. With it, sellers can identify a hot account, find and get details on a recommended contact they are not yet aware of, and take action such as adding the new contact to an Outreach sequence and personalizing the message with relevant intelligence — all within minutes. This level of integration and ease of use lets reps stop wasting time figuring out what to do and instead take action, so they close more business and make more money faster.

"Integrating Demandbase's Sales Intelligence directly within our platform will unlock new levels of value for sales teams looking to efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline," says Manny Medina, co-founder and chief executive officer of Outreach. "With this next generation integration, sellers can more easily and quickly find and contact accounts, get data-focused insights, and unlock new levels of productivity — all while never leaving the Outreach Sales Execution Platform."

To learn more, visit https://www.demandbase.com/smarter-sales-intelligence/ .

About Demandbase

Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By aligning your sales and marketing teams around a combination of your data, our data, and artificial intelligence — what we call Account Intelligence — so you can identify, engage, and focus your time and money on the accounts most likely to buy. That's Smarter GTM™.

