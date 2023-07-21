Demesmin and Dover is back at it again, as an Official Partner of Rolling Loud

Demesmin and Dover Law Firm is ready for Rolling Loud Miami, this year they are giving you exactly what you came for

MIAMI, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demesmin and Dover Law Firm is thrilled to announce its triumphant return as the Official Partner of the highly anticipated Rolling Loud music festival for yet another exciting year. With a shared passion for music, culture, and community, this partnership promises to elevate the fan experience to new levels.

To celebrate the continuation of this exciting collaboration, Demesmin and Dover Law Firm has gone above and beyond to create an upgraded activation space that promises an unforgettable experience for festival-goers. Located at the festival grounds, this new space will serve as a hub of excitement, offering attendees a chance to immerse themselves in a captivating atmosphere filled with surprises, free merchandise, and interactive elements.

Attendees can expect to be wowed by an immersive and interactive environment designed to provide a unique festival encounter. The law firm has meticulously crafted an engaging space that not only showcases their dedication to the arts but also embodies the spirit of Rolling Loud. Additionally the firm has also taken a stage for this year's show so do not miss out on the exciting lineup of artists who will take the spotlight there.

"We are absolutely ecstatic to be returning as the official partner of Rolling Loud," said Victor Demesmin Jr., Managing Partner at Demesmin and Dover Law Firm.

Rolling Loud, known for its electrifying energy and star-studded lineup, will take place on July 21st through July 23rd at Hardrock Stadium in Miami. Demesmin and Dover Law Firm's remarkable presence promises to add an unparalleled dimension to this year's festivities, elevating the overall experience for all attendees.

About Demesmin and Dover Law Firm

Founded in November 2019, Demesmin and Dover Law Firm is known for helping its clientele and community in fulfilling its message of "We Care More." The company's mission is to represent those involved in an accident, slip-and-fall, nursing home abuse, or property damage case to receive the compensation they deserve.

For more information about Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, visit us at https://youraccidentattorneys.com or call us 24/7 at 866-954-MORE.

About Rolling Loud:

Founded by 6-time Billboard Hip-Hop Power Players Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif as a one-day Miami show, Rolling Loud has grown into a global festival phenomenon, putting on shows on both coasts and in multiple countries. Rolling Loud is the premier festival brand in hip-hop, known for its expert curation of wide-ranging lineups that reflect the state of the genre.

In 2023, Rolling Loud expanded its empire even further, hosting a series of star-studded festivals in all corners of the globe. The festival kicked off its biggest year yet by returning to Los Angeles for Rolling Loud California. Just weeks later, Rolling Loud debuted Rolling Loud Thailand, its first-ever Asian festival. Rolling Loud continues its world tour this summer with three European shows including Rolling Loud Portugal, and the inaugural editions of Rolling Loud Rotterdam and Rolling Loud Germany.

Rolling Loud season culminates with its flagship festival, Rolling Loud Miami 2023, which returns for its eighth edition on July 21-23, featuring headliners Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti, and a wide-ranging lineup including Latin stars Anuel AA & El Alfa, hardcore punk band Turnstile, and rising alt-pop singer Foushée.

SOURCE Demesmin and Dover PLLC