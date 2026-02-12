Demetree Global Levels Up Community Storage with Major Facility Expansion

The Winter Park-based firm adds 16,000+ sq. ft. of premium climate-controlled space to meet growing local demand.

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demetree Global is proud to announce the official grand opening of its latest expansion project, a state-of-the-art addition to the company's existing portfolio. The new addition officially received its Certificate of Occupancy on January 8, 2026, and is now open and ready for lease.

Satellite Beach self- storage expansion units have received its Certificate of Occupancy. (Photo courtesy of AJ Construction).

Partnering with the design-build experts at AJ Construction, Demetree Global has delivered a seamless integration of modern technology and functional design. This expansion introduces 111 premium climate-controlled units, totaling 16,318 square feet of new, specialized storage space designed to combat the intense Florida heat and humidity.

Strengthening the Community Footprint

The new wing brings the facility's total capacity to 450 units across nearly 59,000 square feet. By blending these new high-tech units with the existing 339 traditional units, Demetree Global provides a comprehensive, "one-stop" solution for both residential neighbors and local commercial partners.

"This building represents our ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of our community," said Mary Demetree, Chairwoman of the Board at Demetree Global. "By expanding our existing assets, we are capitalizing on the opportunities right in our own backyard."

Advanced Protection for What Matters

The expansion was strategically designed to safeguard temperature-sensitive investments, including electronics, wood furniture, and critical documents.

Key Features of the Expansion Include:

Specialized Environment: 111 new climate-controlled units to preserve delicate items.





Enhanced Security: Upgraded lighting, 24/7 high-definition surveillance, and secure keypad access.





Seamless Logistics: Designed for easy loading and unloading to streamline the moving process.

"The completion of this expansion marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing high-quality, versatile storage solutions," added Corey Dean, Development Director at Demetree Global and DH3. "We are ensuring our customers have the exact environment they need to protect their investments."

Availability & Leasing

Units are available for immediate move-in. For more information regarding availability and pricing, or to schedule a tour of the new wing, please visit please visit Personal Mini Storage or call (321) 777-6109.

About Demetree Global

Demetree Global is a family office that has been a pioneer in real estate development, venture partnerships, and equity market investment for over 75 years. With a diverse portfolio spanning land, office, retail, multi-family, and self-storage, Demetree Global continues to drive growth and value through strategic acquisitions and innovative development across the Southeastern United States.

Press Contact:

Maria G. Maza Perez

Communications and Special Projects Associate

Demetree Global

Direct: (407) 422-8191

[email protected]

SOURCE Demetree Global