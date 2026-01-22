DH3 Bridges Florida's Past and Future with Acquisition of Historic Hawes Family Estate

A landmark 89-acre acquisition unites two of Florida's most influential families, setting the stage for a thoughtfully planned development in the Tampa Bay region.

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DH3, the private equity arm of Demetree Global, has announced the acquisition of an 89-acre historic landholding from the Hawes family estate. More than a strategic investment, the transaction represents the passing of stewardship between two families whose legacies have helped shape Florida's economic and cultural landscape for nearly a century.

Located within the Pasadena Hills Overlay in the rapidly expanding Tampa Bay metropolitan area, the property is approved for mixed-use planned unit development (MPUD). Long regarded for its historical significance, the site is now positioned to become a future hub of economic activity—honoring its agricultural roots while supporting the region's continued growth.

A Legacy Rooted in Florida Agriculture

For generations, the Hawes family has been closely tied to Florida's citrus industry, a cornerstone of the state's early economy. Their story is deeply connected to LaMarcus C. Edwards Jr., a pioneering agricultural leader inducted into the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame in 1963.

Beginning in the 1920s, Edwards Jr. helped elevate citrus from regional trade to a global enterprise. Partnering with his relative, L.C. Hawes, he introduced innovative packinghouse operations and production methods that transformed Florida into a worldwide agricultural leader. His influence extended beyond business, as he also served as a trustee of the University of Florida and remained a steadfast advocate for statewide progress.

A Vision That Shaped Modern Florida

Demetree Global's own history is inseparable from Florida's evolution. Founded more than 70 years ago and based in Winter Park, the family office was established by the late William "Bill" Demetree, whose visionary land assemblage efforts played a critical role in the development of Walt Disney World- forever altering Central Florida's economic trajectory.

Today, Demetree Global is led by Chairwoman Mary Demetree, who continues the firm's legacy with a forward-looking approach centered on responsibility, innovation, and long-term community impact. Under her leadership, the firm has expanded across real estate, hospitality, and emerging technologies, while remaining deeply committed to strengthening Florida's position as a premier global market.

A Strategic Partnership for the Future

The Hawes estate acquisition marks the inaugural transaction for BDH3, a newly formed joint venture between DH3 and Benge Development Group. The partnership combines Demetree Global's institutional capital and multigenerational perspective with Benge Development's decades of hands-on experience in land development.

Led by Central Florida developer Tony Benge, Benge Development brings more than 30 years of expertise in land assemblage, entitlement strategy, and large-scale master-planned communities. Together, the firms are uniquely positioned to deliver complex, high-impact projects that align economic growth with thoughtful planning and community stewardship.

"We are honored to become the next stewards of land cultivated by a family that helped define Florida's early prosperity. At DH3, we believe the most meaningful progress is built on respect for history. This property represents an opportunity to preserve that legacy while contributing to the region's future vitality," said Seth Heller, Managing Partner at Demetree Global and DH3.

Through DH3 and the newly established BDH3 venture, Demetree Global continues its mission of balancing innovation with heritage—building what comes next while honoring what came before.

