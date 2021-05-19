Demotech Affirms the Financial Stability Rating® Assigned to Clearcover Insurance Company, Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, assigned to Clearcover Insurance Company, Inc. has been affirmed by Demotech, Inc. This level of FSR is assigned to insurers who possess exceptional financial stability related to maintaining positive surplus as regards policyholders, liquidity of invested assets, an acceptable level of financial leverage, reasonable loss and loss adjustment expense reserves (L&LAE) and realistic pricing.

FSRs summarize Demotech's opinion of the financial stability of an insurer regardless of general economic conditions or the phase of the underwriting cycle. FSRs utilize statutory financial data based on insurance accounting principles prescribed or permitted by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Since 1989, FSRs of A or better have been accepted by the major participants in the secondary mortgage marketplace.

"Clearcover's mission is to become the digital auto insurer of choice for modern drivers," said Derek Brigham, COO and Co-founder of Clearcover. "We are pleased to receive this affirmation from Demotech, allowing Clearcover to continue working toward providing an exceptional digital car insurance experience while providing our customers more value for less money."

About Clearcover Insurance Company, Inc.

Clearcover is the smarter car insurance choice, offering better coverage for less money. Clearcover's customer-first, service-focused model powered by advanced technology delivers a convenient, reliable and affordable experience. Built for today's driver, Clearcover takes the guesswork out of car insurance, making it easy to save money and get insured in minutes. Learn more at https://clearcover.com/. Keep in touch at @clearcover or https://www.facebook.com/Clearcoverinc/.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurers. Demotech's consistently increasing list of accreditations and acceptances has resulted in rating and reviewing more than 400 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

