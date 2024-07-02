Demotech and 4WARN: Virtual Coffee Break with PIA National Will Demystify Nuclear Verdicts, Social Inflation and Increased Frequency of Litigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 16, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time, The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA National) opens its Virtual Coffee Break to insurance professionals seeking to understand nuclear verdicts, social inflation, the increased frequency of litigation, and the availability and affordability crisis that plagues consumers from state to state, line of insurance to line of insurance.

Joe Petrelli, President, Demotech, who initiated Demotech's ground-breaking research project in March 2022 noted: "No one is closer to the issues challenging consumers and insurers than the independent agent. They see underwriting guidelines change, premiums rise, and they have to break the news to their clients. Demotech's research, undertaken by Todd Kozikowski, identified the business model that exacerbates every problematic issue the insurance industry faces."

Todd Kozikowski, Co-founder, CEO, 4WARN shared: "When Joe Petrelli reached out to me regarding the acceleration of contested claims in Florida for several carriers that became impaired, I assumed this was a local weather-induced, geo-centric event. Investigating the targeting tactics of opportunists led to a nationwide discovery: nearly all insurers and lines of insurance are being targeted. Additionally, the business model of 'tech-enabled claim instigation' was confirmed for the insurance industry as well as nearly every industry. In addition, the customers of independent agents are being highly targeted, too."

PIA members and insurance professionals are invited to this complimentary Virtual Coffee Break. Register for the event at https://www.pianational.org/detail-pages/event/2024/07/16/webinars/pia-virtual-coffee-break---4warn-demotech. Come with questions. Leave with answers.

