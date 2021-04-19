Demotech Assigns Financial Stability Rating® to Centerline Property and Casualty Insurance Company

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerline Property and Casualty Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. This level of FSR is assigned to insurers who possess exceptional financial stability related to maintaining positive surplus as regards policyholders, liquidity of invested assets, an acceptable level of financial leverage, reasonable loss and loss adjustment expense reserves (L&LAE) and realistic pricing.

FSRs summarize Demotech's opinion of the financial stability of an insurer regardless of general economic conditions or the phase of the underwriting cycle. FSRs utilize statutory financial data based on insurance accounting principles prescribed or permitted by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Since 1989, FSRs of A or better have been accepted by the major participants in the secondary mortgage marketplace.

About Centerline Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Founded in 1970, Centerline Property and Casualty Insurance Company is a member of Watkins Associated Industries. Watkins is a family-owned and privately-held conglomerate with several operating companies in a variety of industries, operating since 1932. Their mission is to provide custom insurance solutions that enable their clients to grow their business while effectively managing their cost of risk. With more than 100 years of combined experience, Centerline's senior leadership team partners with clients to develop solutions for their most challenging risk management issues. Centerline's vision is to become the premier custom insurance solution provider.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurers. Demotech's consistently increasing list of accreditations and acceptances has resulted in rating and reviewing more than 400 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

