Demotech Earns Corporate America Today Award for Sixth Time in Six Years!

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc., the first rating service to review and rate independent, regional, and specialty insurers, has received the 2021 Corporate America Today Annual Award as the Niche Financial Analysis Provider of the Year [Insurance] – USA.

"We received this distinctive designation for the sixth time in six years. Although only the largest or publicly traded insurers purchase advertising at a national level or otherwise attain icon status, the Property and Casualty as well as the Life and Health sectors are dominated by independent regional and specialty insurers by count. These insurers account for more than 55% of insurers. It has been our pleasure to be the innovator that first assigned ratings to these insurers," said Joseph L. Petrelli, President and Co-founder, Demotech.

Sharon Romano Petrelli, CPCU, AIAF, CCP, ARC, Vice President and Co-founder of Demotech added: "Equally important to leveling of the playing field is the recognition we have earned over the past six years, from Corporate America Today and others, is significant. Our nomination and selection is the consensus of opinions of the 280,000 professionals including CEOs, COOs, CFOs, and directors that receive Corporate America Today. Six consecutive awards is evidence that Demotech is seen as a competent insurer rating organization."

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech was the first to review and rate independent regional and specialty insurers. Demotech's consistently increasing list of accreditations and acceptances has resulted in rating and reviewing more than 400 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

