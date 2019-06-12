Demotech I LEAD Conference 2019 Panel to Focus On Competition Among Rating Agencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heavily regulated industry producing the most transparent financial metrics of any sector, why does the opinion of a single, privately-held insurer rating agency carry disproportionate weight? A discussion of the environment – public and private – of insurer ratings is a focus at Demotech's I LEAD Conference 2019.

Panel moderator, Allison Sheedy, Esq., Partner, Constantine Cannon LLP, and a diverse panel of insurance experts including Michael Barth, PhD, Associate Dean, The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, Lisa Miller, Principal, Lisa Miller & Associates, former Deputy Director, Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, and Paul V. Halter, III, CIC, CRM, CPCU, President & CEO of Cimarron Insurance Company, will share their thoughts on this important topic. Recently added to the elite panel was State Senator Bob Hackett, who chairs the National Council of Insurance Legislators Financial Services Committee. He co-sponsored NCOIL's Model Act to Support State Regulation of Insurance by Requiring Competition Among Rating Agencies.

According to Lisa Miller, "Public policy requires the primacy of state regulation. There is no seat at the table for a de facto, private sector regulator. The states have not abdicated their authority to a privately-held, for profit third party. My presentation will make that clear to attendees as well as to the industry."

About Demotech's I LEAD Conference 2019: Facets of Leadership

Demotech presents I LEAD Conference 2019 on August 18 – 20 at the Hilton Columbus at Easton. I LEAD is the premier conference for C-Suite insurance leaders. Demotech's program features exceptional speakers presenting facets of leadership of vital concern to carriers who will lead the industry. The conference, formerly known as the Super Regional P/C Insurer™ Conference, has sold out for the past two years.

Service providers: There is no vendor registration. To attend, you must be a sponsor. For information on sponsorship, call Victoria Dimond, (614) 526-2172, or vdimond@demotech.com. Visit www.ileadinsurance.com for event details.

About Constantine Cannon and Allison Sheedy

At Constantine Cannon, they are one law firm with two internationally renowned practices – antitrust and representing whistleblowers. They excel at litigation, compliance, intellectual property, and art law. They are a different kind of firm. They listen. They analyze. They apply extensive legal knowledge and decades of experience. They know that lawyering is more than arguing, and that litigation entails more than fighting. Constantine Cannon attorneys negotiate, collaborate, and persuade.

Allison F. Sheedy is a partner in the Washington, DC, office of Constantine Cannon. Ms. Sheedy's practice focuses on civil antitrust litigation, government antitrust investigations involving potentially anticompetitive business practices, and consumer protection matters. Ms. Sheedy also provides advice on an array of antitrust issues, including general compliance, joint ventures, multijurisdictional investigations, the merger review process and merger investigations. Ms. Sheedy has wide ranging experience with complex case litigation, and has represented clients, both as plaintiffs and defendants, in a variety of federal and state lawsuits involving commercial controversies.

About Lisa Miller and Associates and Lisa Miller, CEO

Lisa has held numerous senior executive positions in a 30-year career that has included public sector, corporation, association, and nonprofit work. She offers her clients an extensive knowledge of insurance and financial services regulation, real estate, and emergency management. Lisa and the team are passionately devoted to advocating for sound public policy and helping clients achieve their goals through powerful engagement.

About The Citadel and Michael M. Barth, PhD, CPCU, AU

The Citadel was established in 1842 and was originally located on Marion Square in beautiful downtown Charleston, SC. Today the picturesque campus, which was moved in 1922 to the bank of the Ashley River, is home to 24 major buildings and over 3,400 men and women enrolled in over 20 full and part time graduate and undergraduate programs.

Michael Martin Barth, PhD is Associate Dean and Department Head for the Tommy & Victoria Baker School of Business at The Citadel as well as an Associate Professor of Finance. Prior to joining the faculty in 2007, he was an Associate Professor of Finance and acting department chair of the Department of Finance and Quantitative Analysis at Georgia Southern University. Before beginning his career as a college educator, he was a Senior Research Associate with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, specializing in risk-based capital issues, risk measurement, and solvency. He has been a program director for the American Institute for Chartered Property-Casualty Underwriters/Insurance Information Institute and was also a product manager with an auto insurance group for several years. He served nine years on active duty with the U.S. Army and another six years as a reservist. He received his PhD in Risk Management & Insurance from Georgia State University in 1993. He also holds the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter designation and the Associate in Underwriting designation.

About Cimarron Insurance Company and Paul V. Halter, III, President and CEO

At Cimarron, you'll find a friendly, capable team that's redefining how agents serve niche businesses - all across the nation. Cimarron's specialty is providing sole proprietors, owner operators and other small business owners with a wide array of insurance, risk management and risk financing solutions.

Paul V. Halter, III is the President, Chief Executive Officer and Director for Cimarron Underwriters, LLC, Cimarron Brokerage Company, LLC and Cimarron Insurance Company, Inc. Halter began his career in 1981. Paul is a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), Certified Risk Manager (CRM), and a Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU).

About Senator Bob Hackett

Senator Bob D. Hackett represents Ohio's 10th Senate district. Bob is a lifelong resident of the district. Following college, Bob returned to the district and worked in agriculture for six years and then began his career in the financial services industry – becoming the founder of Central Ohio Financial Management Group LLC, where he has remained for the past twenty six years.

Senator Hackett is the Chair of the National Council of Insurance Legislators Financial Services Committee. He co-sponsored NCOIL's Model Act to Support State Regulation of Insurance by Requiring Competition Among Rating Agencies, which the NCOIL Financial Services Committee adopted on November 16, 2017 and adopted with amendments by the NCOIL Executive Committee on November 19, 2017.

