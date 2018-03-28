Demotech, Inc. Conducts Year-End 2017 Financial Stability Rating® Reviews

Demotech has completed the initial review for all companies that have submitted year-end 2017 annual statutory financial statements. A few companies have been granted an extension from their state Department of Insurance or have a statement filing due date of March 31st. Although Demotech is in communication with some companies to clarify their published results, more than 90 percent of the companies have already been affirmed. Current FSRs are available at www.demotech.com.

A subset of the 410 rated entities focus their writings on the property market in Florida. These 56 companies have been reviewed and affirmed as appropriate. Demotech has prepared an extended commentary regarding the Florida property marketplace along with the rating status for each of these companies, located at www.demotech.com/pdfs/misc/20180328_fl_announcement.pdf.

Demotech will continue to monitor company financial statements, reinsurance programs, statements of actuarial opinions, audits, and any other relevant documents as needed. Demotech will post updated FSRs and affirmation dates as necessary to www.demotech.com.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

