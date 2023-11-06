Demotech Named "Niche Financial Analysis Provider of the Year [Insurance]"

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc. has been advised that it has received the Global 100 Award as "Niche Financial Analysis Provider of the Year [Insurance]" for the tenth consecutive year, 2015 through 2024, inclusive.

Joseph Petrelli, President and Co-founder, Demotech, noted: 'I believe that ten consecutive years securing Niche Financial Analysis Provider of the Year [Insurance] reflects our thought leadership in financial analysis, consistency and capability of our process to identify financially stable insurers. It is also an affirmation of the critical role of independent, regional and specialty insurers. Global 100's process prevents ballot-stuffing. Firms are shortlisted based upon comprehensive criteria, and, then, an independent panel reviews the votes, based upon the strategic nature and complexity of work, the scale of work and the utilization of innovative processes."

Sharon Romano Petrelli, CPCU, AIAF, CCP, ARC, Chief Financial Officer and Co-founder, added, "Since our incorporation on September 9, 1985, Demotech has been analyzed and successfully vetted thousands of times. Our experienced, credentialed team of long-tenured analysts have a breadth and depth of experience and expertise that few have attained. Although our analysts understand the insurance business, they will never tell you how to run your company."

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of independent, regional and specialty insurers. Demotech was the first to review and rate these insurers. Demotech's consistently increasing list of accreditations and acceptances, including its registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Office of Credit Ratings as a nationally recognized statistical rating organization in the classification of Insurance Companies, has resulted in rating and reviewing 450 insurers operating in the US.

