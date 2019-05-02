Demotech's I LEAD Conference 2019 Approved for CPE focusing on Insurance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ILEAD Conference has been approved for up to 14.2 CPE credits in Personal Development. Classified as an Intermediate program level with no advance preparation needed, Demotech thanks Michael Benner and the CEU Institute for coordinating this effort.

Demotech presents I LEAD Conference on August 18 – 20, 2019 at the Hilton Columbus at Easton. I LEAD is the premier conference for C-Suite insurance leaders. Demotech's program features exceptional speakers presenting facets of leadership of vital concern to carriers who will lead the insurance industry.

CPAs focused on the insurance industry and in need of up to 14.2 CPE credits in personal development should visit www.ileadinsurance.com for event details.

About CEU Institute

CEU Institute is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website:www.nasbaregistry.org.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

Service providers: There is no vendor registration. To attend, you must be a sponsor.

For information on sponsorship, call Victoria Dimond, 614/526-2172, or VDimond@demotech.com.

