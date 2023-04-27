Denali Expands its World-Class Enterprise IT Solutions and Apple Service Offerings for Customers

Denali Advanced Integration is Now an Approved Apple Authorized Enterprise Reseller

REDMOND, Wash., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Advanced Integration, a leading global digital services & technology integrator, announced today that it is growing its world-class enterprise IT solutions offerings. Denali provides consulting services, device management, deployment acceleration, deployment infrastructure, and logistics. As a result of Denali's services capabilities, Denali is now an Apple Authorized Enterprise Reseller (AAER) in the U.S.

Denali supports the unique and evolving needs of enterprise organizations in nearly every industry by providing and integrating IT solutions from best-in-class vendors and partners. As an AAER, Denali will offer customers an end-to-end mobile solution, including Mac, iPad and iPhone, to help maximize their investment. Denali also provides Managed Mobility Services to support Apple devices throughout the entire lifecycle including procurement, configuration and integration, application development, mobile device management and administration, and 24x7 help desk and support.

"Customer first is our number one priority and evidenced by our ongoing investments in building best-in-class solutions, services, and support. Our innovation strategy continues to be centered on understanding and meeting the evolving needs of our customers' plans for growth and competitive advantage." Phil Castillo, EVP Global Sales of Denali. "Our expertise in managed services, combined with Apple's innovative technology, provides an exceptional experience for our customers."

Customers who are interested in learning more about deploying Apple solutions in an enterprise environment can visit https://www.denaliai.com/en-us/partners/apple/ or contact [email protected].

Since 1992, Denali has been among the most trusted and prominent technology providers in North America. We're a customer-focused, family-owned IT company with a global workforce that is passionate about exceeding expectations at every engagement. We make giving back to the community a priority through a variety of philanthropic initiatives and treat everyone like family – our customers, partners and team members.

Media Contacts:

Kimberly Otzman

Guyer Group for Denali Advanced Integration

[email protected]

Phil LeClare

Guyer Group for Denali Advanced Integration

[email protected]

SOURCE Denali Advanced Integration