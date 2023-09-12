Denim Introduces AI-Powered Audit Tool to Streamline Freight Invoicing

Denim

12 Sep, 2023, 09:05 ET

New Audit Solution Promises Faster Payment Processing and Reduced Invoicing Errors

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freight payment platform Denim, announces the release of Denim Audit, an AI-driven freight audit solution tailored for freight brokers.

Denim Audit utilizes cutting-edge AI technology like ChatGPT and extensive industry expertise to ensure accurate invoicing and optimize document management. Our 20-second analysis checks proof of delivery, carrier invoices, and rate confirmations for inconsistencies. The result is a streamlined and efficient auditing process.

"Even minor discrepancies in freight invoices can accumulate, undermining the trust foundational to brokers and carriers. Denim Audit uses a combination of optical character recognition (OCR) and large language models (LLMs) to provide precise invoicing tools, ensuring accurate invoicing and timely payments for our clients. This helps establish trust between carriers, brokers, and shippers, giving our clients a competitive advantage," said Shawn Vo, Co-Founder, President, CTO, and COO of Denim.

According to the Freight Broker Pulse Report, one in three freight brokers indicated that a freight bill and audit tool was critical for business success. Since its soft launch, Denim has processed and audited over 100,000 documents and saved clients over 400 hours in manual auditing.

"Denim Audit is saving my business time. The new audit tool double-checks all of our documents and support has been helpful every step of the way. Denim is a part of the reason why I have been successful." said Marie Fargas, Romero Logistics LLC.

Denim Audit is available for all Denim clients and jobs, including wallet and non-factored jobs. For more insights into Denim and its services, including the efficient Denim Audit, please visit Denim.com.

About Denim
Denim is the preferred freight payment system for growing freight brokers. Denim partners with SmartBrokers nationwide and processes over $1 million in daily payments. Freight brokers, shippers, and carriers rely on Denim for transparency and trust around all freight transactions. Denim offers flexible financing solutions purpose-built for freight brokers with no hidden fees or strict contract terms. The platform integrates with existing freight technology stacks and uses smart automation to eliminate redundant manual tasks. Denim's support services are an extension of your brokerage and allow you to focus on building customer relationships. Learn more at Denim.com.

SOURCE Denim

