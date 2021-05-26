Denim Jeans Market to grow by USD 14.38 million through 2024|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio
May 26, 2021, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The denim jeans market is set to grow by USD 14.38 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., H&M Group, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., OTB Group, PVH Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of sustainable manufacturing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Denim Jeans Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- The Middle East and Africa
- North America
- South America
Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the denim jeans market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BESTSELLER AS, Capri Holdings Ltd., H&M Group, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., OTB Group, PVH Corp., The Gap Inc., and VF Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Denim Jeans Market size
- Denim Jeans Market trends
- Denim Jeans Market industry analysis
The adoption of sustainable manufacturing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products is may threaten the growth of the market.
The adoption of sustainable manufacturing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products is may threaten the growth of the market.
Denim Jeans Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist denim jeans market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the denim jeans market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the denim jeans market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of denim jeans market vendors
