Denmark $8.2 Billion Organic Food Market to 2025: Denmark, Objective 100% Organic

Denmark Organic Food Market is expected to be US$ 8.2 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

Denmark has one of the highest per-capita rates of organic food consumption in the world. In Denmark, the consumption of organic foods has moved from the luxury goods segment towards mainstream consumption. By 2020, the Danish government has a plan to double the areas cultivated using organic and biodynamic practices.



Besides, the program aims to make Denmark go completely natural. The cooperation between forward-looking farmers, Organizations, and Politicians made Denmark the leading country in the trade of organic products. The government also supports and finance people working and investing in this sector to develop new technologies and ideas and also plan to increase demand for organic products.



Denmark is a shining example and a source of inspiration worldwide, both in the scope and innovative approach of its organic policy. Almost 80 percent of Danes purchase organic food. Denmark's market share of organic products is the highest in the world. Over the last decade, the development of Organic Action Plans (OAPs) has gained momentum as a mechanism for achieving a more integrated approach to organic policy-making at the European level. Trusting and robust collaboration across the public and private sectors have provided a solid foundation for this growth.



The Danish organic food market is in a state of change, driven by changing demographics and consumer preferences for healthier, higher-quality food. Rising consumption of organic food, growing numbers of natural areas and farms, and Consumer behaviour are the growth driver of this market.



