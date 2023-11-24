Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2023: A $9.1 Billion Market by 2028 Featuring Key Players - Afterpay, Cashper, Klarna, and ViaBill

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments in the Denmark are expected to grow by 17.3% on an annual basis to reach US$5.4 billion in 2023.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Denmark remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 10.7% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the Denmark will increase from US$4.6 billion in 2022 to reach US$9.1 billion by 2028.

This report provides an in-depth, data-driven analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry in Denmark. It covers various aspects of the BNPL market, including opportunities, risks, and market dynamics across different retail categories.

With access to more than 75 key performance indicators (KPIs) specific to Denmark, this report offers a comprehensive understanding of the BNPL market's dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics. It delves into market opportunities based on business models, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models.

Furthermore, the report provides insights into consumer behavior and spending patterns in Denmark. It offers KPIs in both value and volume terms, providing a deep understanding of the dynamics within the end market.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Understanding: Gain a thorough understanding of the BNPL market dynamics, trends, and forecasts (2019-2028). Stay informed about market trends through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value per Transaction.

Insights by End-Use Sectors: Evaluate new opportunities across various end-use sectors and analyze market dynamics specific to those sectors. Stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the BNPL markets by understanding how different sectors are adopting BNPL solutions.

Market-Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments, focus on specific opportunities, and assess market-specific risks and trends in the BNPL sector. Utilize quantitative forecasting and innovative insights to develop market-specific strategies.

Consumer Insights: Understand consumer attitudes and actions by examining critical BNPL KPIs, including spending patterns based on age, gender, and income levels, using data from a proprietary survey.

Proactive Business Strategies: Develop proactive and profitable business strategies by leveraging market intelligence and forward-looking analysis of BNPL market spending and major opportunities in Denmark .

Scope

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Afterpay

Cashper

Klarna

ViaBill

Denmark BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028

Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Denmark BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028

Convenience - Short Term Loans

Credit - Long Term Loans

Denmark BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028

Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

Three-Party BNPL Offering

Denmark BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

Denmark BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028

Standalone

Banks & Payment Service Providers

Marketplaces

Denmark BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028

Online Channel

POS Channel

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Denmark Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kx7dvk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets