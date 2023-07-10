DENNIS CRAVEDI AND CHRISTIAN BARREIRO JOIN HORVATH & TREMBLAY, EXPAND DC PRESENCE

BOSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dennis Cravedi and Christian Barreiro join Horvath & Tremblay as Senior Vice Presidents, launching a new office in Bethesda, Maryland and bringing with them an impressive track record within the multifamily investment sales space.

The duo has extensive experience representing sellers and buyers of investment properties throughout the Washington D.C. Metro Area and have received multiple awards highlighting their success in the industry.

Dennis and Christian, previously First Vice Presidents Investments at a national brokerage, specialize in the acquisition and disposition of multifamily assets and boast an accomplished history of successful transactions. Their multifamily focus and deep understanding of the market afford them the skills and insights needed to collaborate with investors in navigating the intricacies of the D.C. Metropolitan Area and the unique scenarios it offers, including properties with condo conversion potential, distressed assets, bankruptcy sales, asset repositioning, capital markets, development sites, TOPA, and Rent Control.

"Christian and I are excited about the opportunity to partner together and build upon our 18 years of combined experience in the DC-metro multifamily arena by joining Horvath & Tremblay," said Cravedi. "The firm's platform and overall philosophy, coupled with our passion to best serve our clients, will provide what we know will be a unique value to the market."

This will be the second office for Horvath & Tremblay in the DC Metro in addition to the firm's Arlington, Virginia office. The new location is part of an overall strategic growth plan for the company and follows the successful opening of the firm's New York City office earlier this year. Horvath & Tremblay is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a total of twelve offices across the United States.

About Horvath & Tremblay

Horvath & Tremblay is one of the most active and successful Investment Real Estate Brokerage firms in the United States. The company's advisors specialize in the sale of single tenant net-lease, multi-tenant retail, apartment and mixed-use properties, and have market pacing experience successfully structuring sale lease-back programs, portfolio dispositions, and 1031 exchanges. The firm is dedicated to being the preferred source of information and expertise in the marketplace for private investors, developers, institutions, and industry professionals. For more information, please visit horvathtremblay.com.

