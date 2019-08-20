Denny's $5.99 Super Slam Is Back By Popular Demand

"At Denny's, we pride ourselves on offering our guests high-quality options at unbeatable prices," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. "Our $5.99 Super Slam delivers the unique and hearty breakfast flavors our guests crave, without having to overspend to enjoy something special. For breakfast, lunch, dinner and any time in between, Denny's continues to deliver the food that America wants to eat, at a great value, in an updated restaurant environment."

Additionally, Denny's will now feature a sweet and savory selection of bourbon-infused dishes such as the Apple Bourbon Pancake Breakfast, Apple Bourbon Crepe Breakfast, Bourbon Bacon Burger and the Bourbon Chicken Sizzlin' Skillet. Available 24/7 nationwide beginning today, Denny's new Big Bourbon Flavors menu gives guests the fall flavors they crave without breaking the bank. Details of these seasonal offerings:

NEW Apple Bourbon Pancake Breakfast – This fall-inspired dish features two multigrain wheat pancakes made with flaxseeds, cinnamon and brown sugar, and topped with a creamy, caramel apple walnut bourbon sauce. Served with two fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, plus a choice of two strips of bacon or sausage links. Also available with an option to upgrade to fluffy pumpkin pancakes for only 49 cents .

– This flavorful new crepe comes folded with a smooth vanilla cream and topped with a delectable caramel apple walnut bourbon sauce. Available as a two-crepe breakfast served with two fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, plus a choice of bacon or sausage links or as an a la carte crepe. Bourbon Bacon Burger – This juicy 100% beef burger is topped with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms and fire roasted bell peppers and onions, inside a cheddar bun and finished with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and a sweet bourbon sauce.

For those in search of even more festive flavors, guests can also turn to Pumpkin Pancakes and NEW Double Chocolate Pancake Puppies.

The Big Bourbon Flavors menu is available all day, every day for a limited time. For more information please visit www.dennys.com .

*the Super Slam is priced at $6.99 in select markets

