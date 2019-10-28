Denny's Becomes First In Family Dining To Partner With Beyond Meat® and Is Offering A Free Beyond Burger™ On Halloween To Celebrate

Available at all Los Angeles area Denny's locations beginning today, the new Denny's Beyond Burger features a 100% plant-based Beyond Burger patty topped with freshly sliced tomatoes and onions, crisp lettuce, pickles, American cheese and All-American sauce on a multigrain bun - offered morning, noon, night and late night.

And to prove that this is no "trick," this Halloween night between 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Denny's will celebrate the introduction of this plant-based offering by "treating" guests to a FREE Beyond Burger (with a purchase of any beverage) at any of its Los Angeles area restaurants while supplies last. While available exclusively in the Los Angeles market currently, Denny's will roll out the new Denny's Beyond Burger nationwide in 2020.

"We could not be more excited to announce this game-changing partnership with Beyond Meat," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. "As a company we strive to evolve with the tastes and demands of our customers and we knew finding a plant-based option that met our incredibly high-quality standards and taste expectations was critical in staying at the top of our game. The new Beyond Burger at Denny's offers guests a great tasting burger, and we're delighted to launch it in Los Angeles, and will be preparing for the national rollout in 2020."

"We're working to make delicious plant-based meat as accessible as possible and believe the Denny's Beyond Burger will be well-received by longtime fans and new guests alike," said Tim Smith, Beyond Meat's VP of North America Sales Foodservice. "Through our partnership with Denny's, we look forward to introducing more families to the nutritional and environmental benefits of consuming plant-based meat."

The Beyond Burger launch marks the first plant-based protein option for Denny's and comes on the heels of the brand's recent revitalization, including its new craveable menu items and updated restaurant environment. Working to meet shifting consumer tastes, the new Denny's Beyond Burger delivers high-quality ingredients and more outstanding variety for guests, all at a reasonable price.

For more information please visit www.dennys.com

About Denny's

Denny's is one of America's largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating more than 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Aruba, El Salvador, and Indonesia. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, or YouTube.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, "Eat What You Love," represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat's portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are currently sold at approximately 53,000 retail and foodservice outlets worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

