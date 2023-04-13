Denny's Brings Back Tour De Force for the Twelfth Consecutive Year to Honor Florida Law Enforcement

Denny's will partner with local police to serve free meals from its Mobile Relief Diner in communities along the event route

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the twelfth year in a row, Denny's is gearing up to serve as the title sponsor of the Tour de Force race, which will help raise funds for the 11 Florida police officers and three K9 officers who were lost in the line of duty last year.

Each year, the statewide cycling race welcomes riders throughout the country who race to raise funds for the families of fallen police officers in Florida. The Miami-based race has raised more than $500,000 since its inception.

Denny's Mobile Relief Diner

"We feel very fortunate to have Denny's as such a long-standing partner," said Todd Benedict, Vice President of Florida Tour de Force. "For over a decade, Denny's has committed their locations and resources in support of our organization. Denny's is such a huge part of what we do to honor Florida's fallen officers and support the surviving families in their time of need"

The Tour de Force will begin April 17 in North Miami and will end on April 21 in Daytona Beach Shores. Participants will ride 270 miles over five days throughout Florida, stopping at several Denny's restaurants, including locations in Lake Worth, Port St. Lucie, and Titusville. Throughout the race, local Denny's restaurants will provide launch locations and resting stops for the cyclists where food, lip balm, hand sanitizer, sunscreen and water will be provided.

"Our teams look forward to being a part of this inspiring event every year," said Clyde Rucker, CEO of Rucker Restaurant Holdings and a Denny's franchise business owner. "Denny's has always been firmly rooted in service and a commitment to our communities. It means so much to help these families in a way that brings people together."

In addition, Denny's will deploy its Mobile Relief Diner (MRD) to provide free hot meals to communities along the race route in Stuart, Palm Bay, and Titusville.

The MRD is a 53-foot tractor-trailer sized mobile kitchen focused primarily on disaster relief efforts, providing free meals to people in need. Since 2017, Denny's MRD has travelled nearly 50,000 miles across the US serving almost 100,000 meals to communities in need.

To find the Mobile Relief Diner's locations while in Florida, follow Denny's Mobile Relief Diner on Twitter and Facebook.

To learn the names of the fallen officers that are being honored at this year's Tour de Force event, visit the Wall of Honor at FloridaTourdeForce.org.

For the full list of cyclists' rest stops, including launch and end points, and to learn how to donate, visit FloridaTourdeForce.org.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. based family dining restaurant celebrating its 70th anniversary year and founding purpose: We love to feed people. That purpose has led us to become a restaurant brand that guests worldwide rely on for delicious value and craveable contemporary meals across breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night. Every day, we welcome guests to dine whenever and however they prefer, whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand – the first delivery platform in the family dining segment, or at The Meltdown and The Burger Den, our two virtual restaurants. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster. Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of March 1, 2023, Denny's had 1,602 franchised, licensed and company restaurants, which includes 157 restaurants outside the U.S.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

