BELLFLOWER, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's celebrates its official grand opening in Bellflower, California (10136 Rosecrans Avenue) this Tuesday, July 11. Representatives from the City of Bellflower Mayor Sonny R. Santa Ines, Council Member Dan Koops, and Council Member Victor Sanchez. will join the all-day celebration with a special ribbon cutting ceremony taking place at 3 pm PST. On Tuesday only, guests will enjoy exclusive menu deals on popular items, such as the Everyday Value Slam, the Super Bird, and the Country-Fried Steak Dinner. In addition, guests can spin a prize wheel for a chance to win Denny's swag and coupons starting at 8 am PST.

Denny’s Celebrates Grand Opening in Bellflower with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and All-Day Menu Deals

This Denny's restaurant has touches unique to Bellflower that instantly make it a must-visit destination, including artwork of well-known city landmarks, a mural of the LA skyline, and a brightly lit Bellflower marquee sign.

Featured Menu Deals:

$4.99 Everyday Value Slam
$7.99 Super Bird
$9.99 Country-Fried Steak Dinner

When: 

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Exclusive menu offers and chances to participate in the Prize Wheel at 8 am PST

Special ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 pm PST


Where: 

10136 Rosecrans Avenue

Bellflower, California 90706

SOURCE Denny's

