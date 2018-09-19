Denny's Brings Even More Value And Flavor To Breakfast Favorites

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's is celebrating the new year with an even tastier breakfast lineup, offering guests more value and variety than ever before. For a limited time only, guests can enjoy the Super Slam-pler featuring two buttermilk pancakes, one thick slice of French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar, two eggs, and two bacon strips for only $5.99. What's more, starting at just $6.99, America's diner will now feature four craveable new omelettes, all with a deliciously surprising twist and packed full of flavor.

"With our new Super Slam-pler, we're serving up even more of the food our guests crave, without sacrificing on taste or budget," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. "At Denny's, we are constantly looking for ways to deliver more for less, and the incredible value we've packed into this new breakfast lineup is another way we are proud to offer delicious, hearty and affordable meals to our guests 24/7."

Guests interested in the new 'Ooh là là Omelettes' menu may now choose from four flavor-packed omelettes, all served with hash browns and toast:

New Wild West Omelette – This modern favorite begins with three eggs filled with diced ham, fire-roasted peppers and onions, jalapeños and American Cheese.

New Greek Garden Omelette – Offering fresh vegetables and flavor with every bite, three eggs are filled with mushrooms, baby spinach, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, feta cheese and a blend of cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts and Kalamata olives marinated in oil, white balsamic vinegar, garlic and oregano.

New Sunny-Topped Omelette – Offering protein with every bite, this three-egg omelette includes sausage crumbles, bacon, American cheese, and is topped with an egg cooked to order.

The Big Cheese Omelette – This cheesy three-egg omelette features mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar and American cheeses.

Craving a fresh and fruity finish? Don't worry, Denny's has you covered with six Blueberry Pancake Puppies for just $1.99, just in time for National Blueberry Pancake Day on January 28. These delicious bite-sized pancakes are made with blueberries and white chocolate chips, tossed in powdered sugar and served with a side of warm cream cheese icing for dipping.

Available now. The Super Slam-pler and Denny's 'Ooh là là Omelettes' menu are available all day, every day for a limited time. For more information please visit www.dennys.com

