Denny's Launches Series of National Mental Health and Wellness Summits

The event features notable experts in the fields of medicine, nutrition, and education

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a national effort to raise awareness and offer expert insights, Denny's is kicking off a series of summits focused on how companies and individuals can better manage and improve their mental health and wellness.

The first summit is taking place on Saturday, April 22, from 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST, at the HPAC Theater at USC-Upstate, 170 Gramling Drive, Spartanburg, S.C. The summit will be free to the public and attendees can participate in-person or virtually.

"Denny's has always been committed to feeding people's bodies, minds, and souls, and this summit series perfectly aligns with our holistic approach to wellness," said Kelli Valade, CEO of Denny's. "The COVID-19 pandemic has placed the topics of mental health and personal well-being front and center. Now is the time to think about how we can bring our whole selves to all facets of our lives, including the workplace."

The summit keynote speaker is Dr. Daniel E. Dawes, Senior Vice President for Global Health and Executive Director of the Institute of Global Health Equity at Meharry Medical College. Dawes will discuss the importance of addressing mental health equity and the path forward to achieving a healthier society. Other nationally recognized panelists include:

Dr. Shaneeta Johnson , a surgeon, clinician, educator, and researcher at Morehouse School of Medicine and Senior Fellow in Global Health Equity at the Satcher Health Leadership Institute

, a surgeon, clinician, educator, and researcher at and Senior Fellow in Global Health Equity at the Satcher Health Leadership Institute Dr. Monique May , a board-certified and licensed family physician best known as the "Physician in the Kitchen"

, a board-certified and licensed family physician best known as the "Physician in the Kitchen" Dr. Bennie L. Harris , Chancellor of the University of South Carolina Upstate

, Chancellor of the Upstate Sharon Lykins , Denny's Vice President of Product Innovation

"Mental health and wellness significantly impact the quality of life of individuals, families, and communities across the Upstate region and beyond," said USC Upstate Chancellor, Bennie L. Harris, Ph.D. "We are thrilled to join forces with a global leader like Denny's to address one of the most critical public health issues of our time."

Nationally acclaimed journalist Roland S. Martin will moderate two panels, "Mindful Eating," which will address the connection between food and wellness, and "Wellness at the Workplace," which focuses on mental health at work.

A second mental health summit will be offered from 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. local time on October 10, 2023, at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee.

