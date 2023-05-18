Denny's Mobile Relief Diner Heads to Dallas to Feed Hundreds of Homeless Individuals and Veterans

News provided by

Denny's

18 May, 2023, 17:19 ET

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's Mobile Relief Diner, a 53-foot mobile kitchen deployed to feed communities in need, will be in Dallas on Monday, May 22, from 7-8:30 a.m., serving 350 breakfasts to clients of the Austin Street Center. The organization, which provides safe shelter and meets the basic needs of the most vulnerable homeless individuals in the area, is one of the largest low barrier shelters in Dallas and has been serving the homeless community since 1983.

In addition, as part of Military Appreciation Month, the MRD is serving breakfast to patients and medical staff of the Dallas VA Medical Center on Saturday, May 20, from 9-11 a.m. The center is part of the VA North Texas Health Care System, which provides an array of health care services for veterans and their families.

The meals will consist of two pancakes with butter and syrup, two sausage links, hot coffee, and water. Since 2017, Denny's MRD has served more than 70,000 meals.

When/Where:

Austin Street Center
Monday, May 22, 2023, 7 – 8:30 a.m. (CST)
1717 Jeffries St., Dallas, TX 75226

Dallas VA Medical Center
Saturday, May 20, 9 – 11 a.m. (CST)
4500 S. Lancaster Rd., Dallas, TX 75216

Media: For more information and to arrange an interview with Denny's MRD Program Director, Paul Spencer, or VA Medical Center Representative, Michael Cole, please contact Andy Izquierdo at [email protected] or 347-570-2960.

SOURCE Denny's

