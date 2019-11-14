Denny's Partners With No Kid Hungry® for Annual Fundraiser To Fight Childhood Hunger

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, Denny's has partnered with No Kid Hungry® to help end childhood hunger in America. Now through December 8, across all Denny's U.S. locations, guests that donate $3 in-store will receive coupons worth $15 to be used on subsequent visits and can choose to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar at the cash register.

"We are committed to feeding our communities and are incredibly proud of our continued partnership with No Kid Hungry," said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. "Our Denny's guests can make a significant impact on the lives of children across America with every dollar donated. As America's Diner, we will always lend a helping hand and are humbled to give back to the communities we serve."

Every dollar donated to No Kid Hungry can feed a child up to 10 healthy meals. In the past eight years, Denny's and its guests have contributed $7 million in donations, which is enough to provide up to 70 million meals to kids in need.

"Childhood hunger is a problem we cannot solve alone, and we rely on support from people and businesses," said Diana Hovey, senior vice president of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "Every donation made, no matter the size, helps to achieve our goal of ending childhood hunger in this country and we are immensely grateful for Denny's continued partnership."

In addition to in-store donations, Denny's guests can donate online or when placing an order on Denny's On Demand. For more information on how to donate, please visit www.dennysnokidhungry.com .

As America's Diner, Denny's commitment to feeding people extends beyond restaurants and No Kid Hungry. Denny's Mobile Relief Diner travels from coast to coast feeding those who have been impacted by natural disasters and has served over 28,000 meals since its launch in 2017. Through its Hungry for Education® scholarship program, each year Denny's awards over $200,000 in scholarships to students across the country who present unique, actionable ideas on ways Denny's can help end childhood hunger in local communities. Denny's restaurants also support national and local charities to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve.

About Denny's

Denny's is one of America's largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating more than 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Aruba, El Salvador, and Indonesia. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, or YouTube.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

Media Contact:

Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners

646-428-0629

Hadas@allisonpr.com

SOURCE Denny's

Related Links

https://www.dennys.com

