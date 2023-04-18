Denny’s Raising Funds for Texas Students with San Antonio Fiesta Medal Campaign

Denny's guests can purchase medals in April to support Texas students in Texas Restaurant Foundation's Texas ProStart Program

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's guests will have the opportunity to support Texas students by purchasing a medal during San Antonio Fiesta. Patrons at participating Denny's locations can purchase a $10 medal from April 20-30, and all proceeds will go to the Texas Restaurant Foundation's Texas ProStart Program, which prepares students for careers in the restaurant and food service industries.

"San Antonio's medal tradition is incredibly special to our community and a wonderful opportunity for Denny's to give back to the next generation of food service leaders," said Denny's franchisee Dawn Lafreeda. "As a long-time member of the restaurant industry, I know how impactful a program like this can be. I am thrilled I get to be a small part of these students' career journeys."

This is the third year Denny's has held the fundraiser, which has raised more than $23,000 for ProStart. Through the program, students gain valuable restaurant and food service skills by achieving hands-on academic and workplace experience. The national ProStart program works with more than 215 high schools and reaches more than 25,000 students each year.

This year's participating San Antonio Denny's locations include:

San Antonio Texas 903 East Commerce St. 78205 Bexar Boerne Texas 435 W Bandera St 78006 Kendall Live Oak Texas 12816 Ih35 N 78233 Bexar San Antonio Texas 6801 Blanco Rd 78216 Bexar San Antonio Texas 2210 Loop 410 Se 78220 Bexar San Antonio Texas 6703 Fm78 78244 Bexar San Antonio Texas 9550 I-10 West 78230 Bexar San Antonio Texas 13635 San Pedro Ave 78232 Bexar San Antonio Texas 6854 Ingram Rd 78238 Bexar San Antonio Texas 1815 North Foster Rd 78244 Bexar San Antonio Texas 6859 Highway 90 West 78227 Bexar Schertz Texas 17455 Ih 35 N 78154 Guadalupe San Antonio Texas 7122 Interstate 35-S Access Rd 78224 Bexar

