Denny's Returns as Orange Blossom Classic Title Sponsor in 2024

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Blossom Classic Committee, the esteemed organizing body behind one of college football's most iconic events, proudly announces the return of Denny's as the title partner of the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) in 2024. With Denny's partnership since the OBC's revival in 2021, their commitment highlights the event's significance. As OBC welcomes the Alabama State University Hornets (ASU) of the SWAC and the North Carolina Central University Eagles (NCCU) of the MEAC, two top ten HBCU football programs, Denny's continues its pivotal role as title partner, further enhancing the prestige and excitement surrounding this historic event which climaxes with the big game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

2024 Orange Blossom Classic Title Sponsor, Denny's is back.
This partnership greatly strengthens the Orange Blossom Classic Committee's initiatives. Through collaborative efforts with the OBC, Denny's helps orchestrate another vibrant and unforgettable weekend of activities that uplift the community and benefit HBCU students. It signifies a significant stride towards partnership alignment and continuity, while also fostering substantial impact on education and community engagement.

"The Denny's Orange Blossom Classic is a celebration of community and culture as well as a presentation of athletic and educational excellence," said Kelli Valade, Denny's President, and CEO. "We are proud to continue our support for the amazing student-athletes and their respective athletic programs as part of our commitment to HBCUs and our guests."

For the fourth consecutive year, Denny's is a proud partner of the weekend festivities dedicated to celebrating community engagement, HBCUs, and offering family-friendly entertainment. Since its revival, the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic football game has been a decisive factor in the SWAC championship, with the winner claiming conference glory from 2021 to 2023. This year's matchup promises another thrilling encounter, with ASU securing second place in the SWAC East and NCCU emerging as the HBCU national champions in 2022, second place in the MEAC conference in 2023, followed by an impressive run to the 2023 FCS playoffs. Fans can anticipate the continuation of excellence at the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic in 2024.

The Denny's Orange Blossom Classic over Labor Day weekend has been a powerhouse, injecting over $30 million into the greater Miami and Fort Lauderdale area economy since its inception. A significant portion of these funds directly support small and minority-owned businesses, amplifying local economic growth. Moreover, this game has facilitated more than $2 million in financial investments for the participating universities. The Orange Blossom Classic Committee acknowledges partners like Denny's for their pivotal role in making these contributions possible.

"As we embark on the journey of this year's Denny's Orange Blossom Classic, we are thrilled to welcome Denny's back as our title partner," said Kendra Bulluck-Major, OBC Executive Director. "Their commitment and consistent dedication to our event emphasizes their unyielding allegiance to the HBCU community and the celebration of excellence in collegiate athletics. With Denny's continued partnership and the participation of Alabama State University and North Carolina Central University, we look forward to creating lasting memories at the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic 2024. The OBC is the premier HBCU weekend experience where community, culture, and HBCU pride collide."  

Tickets available now! For tickets and more information about the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic featuring ASU Hornets and NCCU Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 1, 2024, visit www.OrangeBlossomClassic.com. For inquiries, please contact OBC at [email protected].

