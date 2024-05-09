Dense Air & Millennium Garages Collaborate to Transform Cellular Connectivity Underground

CHICAGO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the era of rapid communication and interconnected spaces, seamless cellular infrastructure has evolved from a convenient amenity into a foundational business and civic technology. Whether it is making a seamless call, finding directions to a meeting, or paying for an Electric Vehicle charger, mobile connectivity is vital to everyday life regardless of location. When it comes to building cellular networks, however, not all spaces are created equal. Modern urban landscapes include critical facilities, such as underground and shielded assets, that often struggle to receive signals from existing cellular networks. The rise of 5G, with towers that broadcast over shorter distances, is expected to expand these cellular coverage gaps and increase connectivity disparities. Consequently, there is a growing need for creative, cost-effective network alternatives to address cellular connectivity challenges in difficult-to-reach locations.

Together, Dense Air and Millennium Garages are pioneering parking garage cellular connectivity

Today, Millennium Garages and Dense Air Networks announced that they have established a collaborative partnership to test modern technology solutions and cellular-enabled use cases in one of the most challenging places to provide connectivity — underground.

Nestled beneath one the world's largest green roofs, Millennium Garages is a network of four underground parking garages in the heart of downtown Chicago. Built by the City of Chicago, these garages span 3.8 million square feet and contain more than 9,000 parking spaces — enough to park every day for 25 years without ever using the same spot twice. The garages are strategically situated along vehicle, pedestrian, and public transportation thoroughfares and serve as a gateway to Chicago's world-class cultural institutions, tourist attractions, and central business district. Millennium Garages links its customers to many of Chicago's best-known and most beloved destinations. Unfortunately, underground facilities cannot always provide that same connectivity for networked devices.

Historically, facilities like Millennium Garages have faced difficult, impractical choices: either invest in expensive, equipment-intensive distributed antenna systems; stitch together a patchwork of wired and wireless solutions; or sit on the sidelines of an increasingly connected world.

This is where Dense Air and its cellShare™ solution come in. As Millennium Garages' end-to-end cellular connectivity partner, Dense Air will provide its cellShare™ neutral host small cell solution that will address dead zones and improve users' coverage experiences in partnership with mobile carriers.

This unique partnership will also leverage Millennium Garages as a test bed for new integrated network solutions. In partnership, Millennium Garages and Dense Air will:

Demonstrate rapid deployment of multi-carrier small cell solutions to provide continuous cellular coverage in challenging underground environments and improve the parking experience for commuters, visitors, local residents, and employees. Explore a range of cellular-enabled use cases including electric vehicle charging, connected cameras, occupancy, vehicle identification, environmental sensors, smart lighting, ventilation, and building automation. Create replicable, scalable operating and business models to bring reliable cellular coverage to difficult-to-reach facilities.

"We're thrilled to launch a first-of-its-kind partnership to revolutionize cellular connectivity right here in Chicago," said Jim Estes, CEO of Dense Air. "Our exciting new partnership with Millennium Garages offers Dense Air a prime opportunity to test our solution in one of the most challenging environments, while simultaneously helping tourists and Chicagoans alike enjoy seamless connectivity from their car to the curb."

Dense Air and Millennium Garages further integrate this cutting-edge technology with an ecosystem that includes multiple mobile network operators (MNOs), Civic Infrastructure Collaborative (CINCO), and the City of Chicago. Redefining parking garages as interconnected hubs, the partnership will test a diverse range of use cases that seamlessly connect the customer, the staff and equipment.

"Keeping modern infrastructure relevant and productive over the long run requires new technologies, partnerships, and sources of value," said Jamie Ponce, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, Millennium Garages. "Seamless wireless connectivity will bolster Millennium Garages' role as a multi-modal downtown transportation hub, while creating new opportunities for Millennium and similar facilities. Our partnership with Dense Air and Civic Infrastructure Collaborative (CINCO) promises to provide a new model for cellular networks."

"Improved wireless connectivity at Millennium Garages will drive operational efficiency while improving the parking experience for commuters, visitors, local residents, and fleet customers. Dense Air's attention to unique needs of underground facilities - paired with a smart and flexible business model - offers a welcome alternative to current network solutions," added Isaac O. Riggs, Chief Operating Officer, Millennium Garages.

Dense Air is an end-to-end partner to Millennium Garages, offering a turkey solution that includes:

Identifying network gaps using its proprietary big data analytics tool: denseWare™. Building only where it is necessary, reusing existing infrastructure for quick, flexible deployment. Owning and funding the build with an OpEx model. Operating and managing the network, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. Maintaining 24/7/365 support and rapid response solution management.

Together, Dense Air and Millennium Garages are transforming parking garage connectivity while setting a new standard for how urban infrastructure can adapt and thrive in an increasingly digital world. The partners are looking forward to the outcomes of this pilot project and the positive impact it will have on customers, employees, and the broader community.

To learn more about this collaborative partnership and groundbreaking project, please visit: https://denseair.net/critical-urban-connectivity-transforming-cellular-deep-underground/

About Dense Air

Dense Air is leading the innovation of shared wireless networks that delivers secure and expanded coverage, making connectivity more open, shared, and inclusive. Dense Air offers a unique end-to-end, Connectivity-as-a-Service solution, with a flexible financial model designed to solve wireless network coverage and capacity gaps. Providing multi-operator, small cell solutions that are resilient, flexible and more cost effective than existing alternatives, Dense Air's cellShare™ solution ensures comprehensive in-building and outdoor cellular coverage, enabling seamless communications for operators, enterprises, and urban areas. www.denseair.net

About Millennium Garages

Millennium Garages is a publicly owned, privately operated infrastructure joint venture that spans 3.8 million square feet in downtown Chicago. As the largest downtown public underground parking system in the United States, Millennium's four facilities offer daily, monthly, and long-term parking for Chicago commuters, residents, visitors, and fleet customers. Millennium Garages and its partners use technology and cross-sector collaboration to enhance urban mobility, including large-scale electric vehicle charging. www.MillenniumGarages.com

