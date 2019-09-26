Dense Air Partners With Spark to Launch 5G Services

SLOUGH, England, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dense Air today announced it has partnered with Spark to switch on its initial 5G service in Alexandra, Central Otago, and to enable Spark to trial Dense Air's network services for both 4G and 5G densification.

Dense Air is a new class of network operator, that "enhances and extends" the coverage and capacity of existing Mobile Networks as a "Carrier of Carriers" operator, typically on a neutral host basis. Dense Air uses a comprehensive portfolio of 4G and 5G small cells to offer services to Mobile Operators in licensed spectrum dedicated to small cells for densification/extension deployments. Dense Air provides operational support and technology platforms that enable targeted mass deployment using Big Data. The acquired spectrum assets in New Zealand enable Dense Air to start its operations almost immediately.

Paul Senior, CEO of Dense Air said: "We very pleased to announce a partnership with Spark that enables them to trial Dense Air's 4G and 5G services. This will ensure that Spark provides the most pervasive and forward-looking 5G solutions to consumers in New Zealand, starting in Rural areas but later also for Mobile Services in Urban and Suburban areas."

Colin Brown, Technology Change Lead at Spark said: "Dense Air have helped Spark start its 5G journey by enabling Spark to deliver 5G FWA services in Alexandra in Central Otago. This deployment shows Spark's continuing leadership position in 5G in New Zealand and marks the beginning of a new era in broadband communications."

What is Dense Air?

An optimised network densification and network extension service.

Solution delivered using Indoor and Outdoor Small Cells

Service operates in 70 MHz of 2.6 GHz licensed, dedicated spectrum in New Zealand

Dense Air Small Cells provide services on a "Neutral Host" basis

We support 4G LTE and 5G NR networks

Services are offered on a wholesale "Carrier of Carriers" basis

We DO NOT compete with Mobile or Fixed Operators or other Retail Service Providers

Our services are delivered in Urban, Suburban or Rural areas

The focus is on mobile use cases, including enhanced Mobile Broadband, IoT, Public Safety

About Dense Air:

Dense Air is headquartered in London, UK and has spectrum assets in Ireland, Belgium, Portugal, New Zealand, and Australia; its target launch markets. Dense Air provides unique "carrier of carriers" neutral host small cell services to deliver cost-effective densification to any existing 4G or 5G Mobile Operators or Service Providers. Dense Air is conducting extensive trials and will offer its first commercial services in late 2019 and early in 2020.

About Spark:

As New Zealand's leading digital services company, Spark New Zealand's purpose is to help all of New Zealand win big in a digital world. Spark provides mobile, broadband and digital services to millions of New Zealanders and thousands of New Zealand businesses.

www.spark.co.nz

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1001799/Dense_Air_Spark_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Dense Air

Related Links

http://denseair.net/

