DENSO Adds New Part Numbers to Expand its Line of Ignition Coils

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of leading global automotive supplier DENSO Corp., has expanded its line of aftermarket ignition coils. DENSO now offers four new coil-on-plug (COP) part numbers that extend its coverage to 2012-2018 Honda and Acura models.

"Ignition coils are designed and manufactured for specific applications," said Reggie Cruz, senior manager of DENSO's Independent Aftermarket Product Development Group. "We are pleased to add these popular models to the universe of vehicles whose drivers seek out the superior quality, performance and competitive pricing of DENSO ignition coils when it's time for a replacement."

All DENSO ignition coils are built with top-grade materials in close collaboration with vehicle manufacturers. With the additional part numbers now available, DENSO offers a total of 136 part numbers of high-performance ignition coils covering more than 6 million vehicles on the road today.

A leader in direct ignition technology, DENSO pioneered the auto industry's first compact, lightweight ignition coil. Advanced design features include a small-size driving circuit integrated into the top of the coil; diagonal inductive windings without section bobbins for improved performance in a smaller space; and a cylindrical configuration that eliminates the need for high-tension spark plug cables.

Advantages of DENSO ignition coils include maximum available voltage under all operating conditions, ease of installation, and reliability that ensures high temperature, suppresses noise and eliminates phantom misfires.

DENSO introduced its newest ignition coils to the market Jan. 1. For more information on DENSO ignition coils, as well as all DENSO auto parts, visit www.densoautoparts.com. Website resources include interactive digital catalogs to help customers to quickly locate the parts they need. The website also offers catalogs in Spanish that can be searched online and downloaded as PDFs.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

