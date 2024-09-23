DENSO Advances Sustainability Efforts at Southeast Michigan locations through DTE Energy's MIGreenPower Program

Belleville Logistics Center and a facility at the company's regional headquarters to attribute 100% of electricity use to renewable DTE sources for 10 years, beginning in 2028

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) today announced that the leading mobility supplier has enrolled in DTE's CleanVision MIGreenPower program, one of the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the U.S. DENSO's Belleville Logistics Center and one facility at its North American headquarters in Southfield will participate in the initiative.

Through MIGreenPower, DENSO will attribute 100% of the electricity use at the participating facilities to DTE's Michigan-based wind and solar parks throughout the state for 10 years, going above and beyond the 15% renewable energy DTE already provides all electric customers. DENSO has enrolled 5,840 megawatt-hours per year starting in 2028, which has the environmental impact equivalent to the carbon sequestered by 4,763 acres of forest annually.

"We are grateful for DTE's strong collaboration and support as we continue to strive to be a carbon neutral company by 2035," said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO's North America Production Innovation Center and leader of the Sustainability Promotion Department. "To reach that goal, operating sustainably is just as important as innovating products that promote cleaner and safer mobility. This activity is another example of how our teams are working to get there."

DENSO joins more than 1,200 businesses and nearly 100,000 residential customers using MIGreenPower to enhance their sustainability efforts while accelerating the development of renewable energy projects in Michigan. High and growing participation is helping DTE put even more clean energy on the grid, as the company plans to add more than 2,400 megawatts of new wind and solar energy to support MIGreenPower enrollments over the next several years. These renewable developments are also boosting the state's economy by providing millions of dollars in added tax revenue to the communities that host them and creating thousands of local clean energy jobs.

"MIGreenPower customers like DENSO are making a real difference, in their own operations and in achieving broader sustainability goals across Michigan," said Sean Gouda, director of Renewable Solutions for DTE Energy. "DENSO is one among a long and growing list of automotive suppliers in southeast Michigan who are transforming the industry by reducing their environmental impact with MIGreenPower."

The development comes as DENSO continues to make progress on sustainability initiatives across North America. In Michigan, the company is working with Energy Systems Group to enhance green practices at its thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek and, at the same site, is investing $63 million to retool production lines to produce more electrification-enabling products.

Learn more about MIGreenPower at www.migreenpower.com.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 162,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 7.7 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, DENSO in North America generated $11.7 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers across Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. DTE has continued to accelerate its carbon reduction goals to meet aggressive targets and is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, emission reductions and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

SOURCE DENSO