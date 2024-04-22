DENSO Announces 'MobiQ' for the Automotive Aftermarket

― New brand delivers smart, green mobility solutions ―

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., an affiliate of leading mobility supplier DENSO, announces MobiQ: the company's new brand of aftermarket smart mobility and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) products and solutions. DENSO unveiled MobiQ today at ITS America Conference & Expo 2024 in Phoenix.

DENSO's MobiQ brand logo.

"MobiQ stands for mobility, intelligence and quality," said Hiroshi Yanone, senior manager of Connected Services at DENSO Products and Services Americas. "We are committed to the smart mobility market and are excited to bring 75 years of automotive expertise to promote safer, more efficient and cleaner movement of people, vehicles and cargo on the road today."

Please visit DENSO and MobiQ at booth #437. DENSO is demonstrating the capabilities of two MobiQ V2X solutions for the aftermarket throughout the four-day trade show:

Roadside Unit – a device that can integrate with existing infrastructure such as traffic signal controllers and networks to optimize safe and efficient traffic movement.





– a device that can integrate with existing infrastructure such as traffic signal controllers and networks to optimize safe and efficient traffic movement. On-Board Unit – a device enabling connected vehicles and intelligent infrastructure to communicate, creating new opportunities to enhance road safety and vehicle movement.

A leader in V2X projects, DENSO has extensive experience in concept development, system engineering and integration, software and hardware creation, and testing and analysis. DENSO's growing line of smart mobility products and systems reflect its commitment to delivering seamless, sustainable digital-first capabilities that increase the safety of people and goods on the move.

DENSO is a top-tier supplier of OEM safety and communications technology. The company's cutting-edge connectivity products include advanced infrastructure sensor technology developed to reduce traffic congestion and collisions, improve vehicle and pedestrian safety, prioritize emergency vehicles.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit www.denso.com/global/en.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO